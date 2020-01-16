EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team lost earlier in the season, 2-0 in Greenway. The Golden Bears got some revenge on Thursday night when Elliot Van Orsdel scored an overtime goal to lead E-G/ME to a 4-3 victory.
“That was quite a game out there tonight,” Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East coach Jeff Torrel said. “I love games like that.”
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead after one period of hockey when Micah Gernander scored a power play goal, halfway through the period.
Ben Troumbly and Christian Miller assisted on the goal.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin netminder Logan Wright kicked out 11 shots in the period, while Noah Shuck turned away 9 for the Golden Bears.
The lone goal in the second period came when the Golden Bears were on the power play and Cole Meyer took a Van Orsdel pass and fired it past Wright to tie the game at 1-1.
The majority of the scoring came in the third period.
The Raiders scored two quick goals to take a 3-1 lead.
While on the Power Play, Brock Trboyvich blasted the puck past Shuck to make it a 2-1 Greenway/Mashwauk-Keewatin lead.
Just a little over a minute later the Raiders made it a 2-goal game.
Vekich got a pass from Miller and beat Shuck.
The Golden Bears were not going to quit.
On the power play, while passing the puck around, Nick Beaudette slid a back-hander past Wright to make it a 3-2 contest.
Van Orsdel and Meyer assisted on the goal.
With just about five minutes to play in regulation time, Meyer picked up his second goal of the game to tie it up at 3-3.
Kopp and Van Orsdel assisted on the tally.
Time ran out and the game went to overtime.
The teams traded oppertunities in the extra session and with just 1:55 left, Van Orsdel finished his great evening, beating Wright with a shot to give the Golden Bears the win.
Kopp and Nick Troutwine assisted on the winner.
The win moves the Golden Bears to 12-6 on the season.
Shuck kicked out 32 shots in the game while Wright turned away 47 Eveleth-Gilbert/ME shots.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these kids,” Torrel said. “They were down two goals and never gave up and came back to beat a very good team.”
GHS 1 0 2 0 — 3
E-G 0 1 2 1 — 4
First period: 1, G/N-K, Micah Gernander (Ben Troumbly, Christian Miller) PP;
Second period: 2, E-G/ME Cole Meyer (Elliot Van Orsdel, Bryce Kopp) PP;
Third period: 3, G/N-K, Brock Trboyevich (Gernander, Mitchell Vekich) PP; 4, G/N-K, Vekich (Miller); 5, E-G/ME, Nick Beaudette (Van Orsdel, Meyer) PP; 6, E-G/ME, Meyer (Kopp, Van Orsdel);
Overtime: 7, E-G/ME, Van Orsdel (Kopp, Nick Troutwine;
Saves: G/N-K Logan Wright 47 saves; E-G/ME, Noah Shuck 32 saves.
Penalties: G/N-K 6-12; E-G/ME 5-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.