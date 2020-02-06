Mesabi East 94,
Chisholm 81
Aurora — Hunter Hannuksela poured in 32 points and Bryden Leffel hit for 20 as Mesabi East knocked off Chisholm, 94-81.
Giants head coach Dan Darbo said both teams played well, but his squad “just shot the ball well went it came down to it.’’
The victory also helped Mesabi East get revenge for the game the two teams played last month. The Bluestreaks won that one in Chisholm, 87-82.
Also for the Giants, Tyler Ritter hit double figures with 14, while Cody Fallstrom added 10.
Chisholm was fueled by 29 points from Jude Sundquist and 20 points from Bryce Warner. July Abernathy added 13, while Dan Rusten chipped in with 12.
Chisholm 37 44 — 81
M. East 46 48 — 94
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 29, Bryce Warner 20, July Abernathy 13, Sean Fleming 1, Noah Sundquist 6, Dan Rusten 12. 3-pointers: J. Sundquist 2, Warner 2. Free throws: 19-31. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Hunter Hannuksela 32, Kody Frey 6, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Kaid Kuter 5, Cody Fallstrom 10, Blaisen Kallio 5, Tyler Ritter 14. 3-pointers: Leffel 3, Hannuksela 3, Kuter 1, Kallio 1. Free throws: 18-26. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.