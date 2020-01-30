Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team has faced a number of talented players this season, but the Bluejackets’ biggest test is yet to come.
That’s because Hibbing will have to deal with both Ava Hill and Hannah Hannuksula when it travels to Aurora to take on Mesabi East in a 7:15 p.m., Iron Range Conference contest today.
Both Hill and Hannuksula have been putting up big numbers, and when a team tries to stop one of them, the other will usually have a big game.
“They’ve been play for a long time, and we’re familiar with what they can do,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “Offensively, both of them are aggressive, taking the ball to the hoop.
“Both of them can shoot the ball well. They’re quick. Defensively, it’s not going to be one person guarding them. It has to be a team effort, knowing where they are, helping, too.”
Even so, the Giants aren’t just a two-person team.
“They have post players, and other girls that can shoot,” LaCoe said. “We’re going to have our hands full. It’s a tough place to play, but we’ll be ready.”
The Bluejackets’ defense has been playing well.
They limited Hermantown to 15 points in the first half on Tuesday, and 37 for the game.
“For us, defense is always important,” LaCoe said. “We’ve been stressing that every year, but this year, especially. We have to limit the other teams’ possessions. We did a good job against Hermantown, but we made some mistakes at the end.
“We were ahead that whole game. The girls know what they need to do. They have to relax a little bit in the last 10 minutes of the game.”
According to LaCoe, Hibbing did exert a lot of energy on the defensive end against the Hawks, and that may have affected the Bluejackets’ offensive play.
“They couldn’t score, but offensively, they pushed us out on the offensive end and that’s what Mesabi East is going to do,” LaCoe said. “We have to do a better job hanging out on the 3-point line, and not letting them push us out to the half-court area.”
For Hibbing, it’s a matter of putting both phases of the game together.
“Every game is different,” LaCoe said. “Against Hermantown, they couldn’t stop us. We hit eight threes in the first half. Every shot was going in. In the second half, we get tired. We’re limited with our bench.
“The girls have to figure out how to get through that last 10 minutes of the game. Their legs are tired, but they have to find some way to push through it, find a second wind and hit some shots near the end of the game.”
