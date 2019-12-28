AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team evened up their season record at 4-4, getting past Eveleth-Gilbert 71-62 on Saturday afternoon in Aurora.
The Giants were led by Hunter Hannuksula, who poured in 41 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We really needed to get him some open shots today,” Giants coach Dan Darbo said. “The last couple of games, have been a bit of a struggle for him shooting.”
The game opened up with the teams trading buckets, leading to a 9-9 tie.
The Golden Bears took the lead when William Bittman picked up a rebound and layed it in.
The Giants came back and took the lead when Hannuksula stole the ball twice and layed in a pair of lay ups. Then Kody Frey hit a 3-pointer to give the Giants a 16-12 lead.
“We were doing some good things out there but Eveleth-Gilbert was killing us on the boards,” Darbo said. “They were out working us out there.”
Mesabi East held a 25-16 lead before the Golden Bears turned it up offensivly.
Bittman layed one in and Sickel had a lay up of his own and the Mesabi East lead was quickly cut to three at 25-22.
“We had that run to get back in the game,” Golden Bears coach Adam Roen said. “I saw some really good things there. Things we have been working on.”
Hannuksula hit another short jumper to make it a 27-22 Giants lead.
The Sickel collected another rebound under the bucket and put it in to make it a 3-point contest.
Mesabi East led 30-28 with time running out in the first half.
The Golden Bears had the ball with time running out and Hannuksula stole the ball at half court with 2 seconds to play, and fired a shot from half court that caught nothing but net for a 3-pointer.
The 3-pointer gave him 19 points in the half.
Eveleth-Gilbert missed seven free throws in the half.
“We missed seven and three of them were on the front end of one-and-ones” Roen said. “Hit free throws and we could have been adhead by five points.”
