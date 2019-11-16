MINNEAPOLIS — Heading into Saturday’s state diving finals, Mesabi East’s Kailey Fossell was almost guaranteed to bring home some hardware. And that’s exactly what she did.
Fossell entered the day in third place after Thursday’s semifinals and performed three more dives to ultimately finish in fourth, her best finish at state and the best diving finish at state in Mesabi East history.
The strong finish to the year was an electric one according to Giants head coach Jon Isaacson.
“It was pretty exciting for all of us,” Isaacson said. “It’s the first time we’ve had a girl medal in diving and she really performed well all season to put herself in that position.”
Former Mesabi East diver Maggie Rosier, who came the closest to medaling at the state meet after finishing 11th in 2004, was on hand at the meet according to Isaacson and got to talk with Fossell before her dives.
“She talked to Kailey and gave her some good tips about it all. She’s actually coaching diving right now at MSU-Mankato so it was really nice to have her there today.”
Dropping one place, Fossell missed out on a top three finish but her coach says she has nothing to hang her head about.
“She was really great out there. She was pretty poised and seemed to be relaxed and laughing and having fun with the other girls. I thought she handled it all pretty well.”
Isaacson had to give a large share of the credit to Mesabi East’s diving coach, Dave Setnicker.
“Dave’s really been the cause for her success this year and she’s still looking to move up next year.”
The Giants were also active in one other event on the day, the 400 freestyle relay in the swimming portion of the state meet. The Mesabi East quartet of Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard, Adrianna Lehmkuhl and Grace Brunfelt finished the prelims in 15th place and ended their day in the finals in the same spot with a time of 3:44.34.
Overall, there were some mixed feelings for the Giants according to Isaacson, but magnitude of their success may not have set in yet.
“They probably wish they could’ve done better,” Isaacson said. “But I think it takes a while for it to sink in all the accomplishments they had this year. I think we had a good meet overall.
“Hannah Nygaard and Grace Brunfelt swam in their last races today and they’re two of our seniors. Those two along with our other senior Hannah Mattson have been a big part of our success this year and we’re definitely going to miss them here.”
Mesabi East finished the state meet in 26th place with 19 points.
In other state swimming action, Virginia’s Lauryn Devich stayed level in the 100 breaststroke finals.
The Blue Devil junior was 10th after Friday’s prelims and finished in 10th in Saturday’s final with a time of 1:08.31.
Overall, the Devils finished in 39th with seven points.
