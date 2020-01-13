VIRGINIA — Heading into Monday’s game against Section 7AA rival Virginia, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said the goal was to slow down the Devils’ height and keep point guard Rian Aune from getting hot from long range.
The Giants did both early as they were firing on all cylinders.
Mesabi East seemingly couldn’t miss from outside with Ava Hill putting in the game’s first nine points. Teammate Hannah Hannuksela put in eight of the next 13 Giants points and the visitors had a 22-0 lead about six minutes into the contest.
“We were fortunate they were going in and took advantage of it,’’ Whiting added. “They were patient on their shots. They weren’t rushing it.’’
Mesabi East seemed to capitalize on every Virginia miss or turnover as they built their lead.
Virginia’s weekend road trip at Crookston and East Grand Forks could have been a factor, according to Devils head coach Spencer Aune.
“It looked like we came out after traveling for Friday and Saturday and not having any practice coming into Monday.’’
The slow start was in no way what the Blue Devils wanted, he added.
“You can’t play non-aggressive against a team like Mesabi East. Mesabi East is as good a team as there is in our section and they showed it and they pounced on us and they just kept doing it.’’
Kaylee Iverson finally broke the Virginia scoring drought with a bucket down low and it was a 22-2 deficit. The Devils began to rally, but Mesabi East answered basically point for point.
Sophie Christofferson hit a couple of shots, but Hannuksela almost matched her by driving and getting three points form the charity stripe.
The driving of Hannuksela and Hill also helped Mia Mattfield score off their passes or grab a rebound and put it back in.
The work inside was exactly what Whiting wanted to see.
“I was happy how we played with that’’ inside game, he said. “We had some back side help, which I liked.’’
Iverson and Lexiss Trygg did their own work inside for Virginia, but the Giants could not be contained.
The Giants were getting every loose ball, which they often turned into points on the other end.
