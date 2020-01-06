Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School girls basketball team had to pick their poison.
The Bluestreaks knew that Ava Hill and Hannah Hannuksela were two strong scoring threats for Mesabi East, but who was going to get the most attention?
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske tried to spread it evenly, but it didn’t affect one of them.
Hannuksula only had 15 points, but Hil went off for 30 as the Giants rolled to an 83-44 Iron Range Conference victory over the Bluestreaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Pioske tried a triangle-and-2, and again, it worked on one of the players.
“It was a tricky one tonight,” Pioske said. “We tried to contain Hannah and Ava. We contained Hannah well, but Ava, she’s an amazing athlete. We would play close defense on her, then she’d put up a three and make it.
“We’d double team her, and she’d put up a shot and make it. She’s a player that’s hard to defend.”
Therein lies the reason why the Giants have had a decent season far. Mesabi East is now 11-1 thanks in part to all of the weapons it can employ on the court.
If it wasn’t Hill hitting a shot it was Kora Forsline stepping up the plate She scored 15 from the paint, and Amelia Mattfield chipped in with eight as did Meghan Walker.
“It’s nice to have that balance,” Mesabi East coach Chris Whiting said. “When one is down, we have other scorers. I like the balance. We have some height. We’ve got some outside shooting, and we’ve got a little bit of an inside game. It works well for us.”
Mesabi East was able to take a 42-16 lead at the half, thanks in part to 25 points from Hill.
“We were moving the ball as a team, winning the rebound game and cutting down on turnovers,” Whiting said. “I also liked how we held them down on defense. We were player a little bit of a deny, picking a certain person out and denying that.
“The kids were working hard doing that.”
Chisholm helped out the Giants’ cause with too many unforced errors.
“We need to relax a little bit on our offense,” Pioske said. “Sometimes, we pass without making sure we have the correct form.
We had some passes that went to our teammates’ feet, and some weren’t even close to a teammate.
“We were throwing the ball away. A lot of it is being overly excited, wanting to rush the offense instead of slowing it down a little bit. It’s also using our brains more than our brawn.”
The Bluestreaks made a little run to start the second half, so Whiting called a timeout early to get his team to settle down.
“I wanted them to cut down on the points,” Whiting said. “We were allowing too many points at the start of the second half. We also wanted to work on some things that you don’t get a chance to work on, moving the ball and see what we could do.
“Experiment a little bit.”
Chisholm was led by Jordan Temple with 13 points. Katie Pearson and Tresa Baumgard both had 11.
ME 42 41 — 83
CHS 16 28 — 44
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 2, Alexa Fossell 1, Ava Hil 30, Meghan Walker 8, Hannah Hannuksula 15, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2, Amelia Mattfield 8.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 11, Lola Huhta 1, Sofie Anderson 4, Hannah Kne 2, Jordan Temple 13, Tresa Baumgard 11, Olivia Hutchings 2.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 13; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Pearson, Hill; Free Throws: Mesabi East 16-23; Chisholm 7-8; 3-pointers: Hill 4, Walker 2, Forsline, Temple.
North Woods 90,
Two Harbors 53
At Two Harbors, Darius Goggleye led all scorers with 22 points as North Woods picked up a 90-53 win over the Agates.
The Grizzlies also got 18 points from Jared Chiabotti, 15 from Brenden Chiabotti, 13 from Trevor Morrison and 10 from Levi Byram.
North Woods (8-2) hosts Hill City next Tuesday.
North Woods 41 49 — 90
Two Harbors 23 30— 53
NW: Darius Goggleye 22, Jared Chiabotti 18, Brenden Chiabotti 15, Levi Byram 10, Alex Hartway 8, Trevor Morrison 13, Sean Morrison 4. 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 2, Hartway 2. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
TH: Ethan Bopp 3, Trent Gomez 14, Clark Nelson 4, Kyler Pitkanen 2, Eli Schlangen 7, Alec Churness 1, Jeremiah Johnson 20, Eli Wiseman 2. 3-pointers: Bopp 1. Free throws: 12-22. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
