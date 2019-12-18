Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — What’s there to like about Julia Gherardi?
Plenty, according to Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke.
The Bluejacket sophomore has hit the ice running, or skating to be exact, and nothing can stand in her way.
Hyduke knows exactly what he’s going to get out of her each and every time Gherardi steps on the ice.
“The best thing about Julia is she’s an energizer bunny,” Hyduke said. “She’s go, go, go. She’s not only someone who gives you 100-percent effort in games, but she gives you 100-percent effort in practice.
“She’s a tempo setter for the team. She’s centering our young line, with Aune Boben and Claire Rewertz, and she does a great job managing those two and keeping everything positive.”
Hyduke noticed that characteristic about Gherardi back in mini-mites.
“She’s been a leader for this team as she came through the youth ranks,” Hyduke said. “She’s just now growing into the player she’s going to be. She used to be small in stature, but now she’s a physical specimen. She’s a tremendous athlete.
“I couldn’t be more happy that she picked hockey as one of her sports that she wants to play.”
Playing hockey was somewhat of a no-brainer for Gherardi, whose father, Paul, played for Hibbing back in the 1980s.
Gherardi didn’t take to the sport right away.
“At first, I didn’t like it, but once I got better, it got a lot more fun, and it motivated me to push harder,” Gherardi said. “It wasn’t fun because I didn’t know how to play the game. Once I got more knowledge, and I knew that I could make plays, it was more fun.”
As she started to progress, it didn’t take long for Gherardi to make the Bluejacket varsity team. She started playing as eighth-grader.
It was definitely an eye-opener for Gherardi.
“It was intimidating, having to keep up with all of the seniors,” Gherardi said. “I felt like I had to impress them, so I had to push myself harder. That helped me a lot because throughout the year, I got stronger, faster and better.”
Not only did Gherardi’s skills start to develop, but she had a better understanding of how the game is played.
“I was more knowledgeable about the game, and I improved my skills over the summer,” Gherardi said. “I shot pucks and I worked out a lot. That has paid off a lot. I’ve noticed a big difference from last year to this year, in all of my sports.”
Gherardi is a three-sport athlete, playing tennis and she’s on the track team. Those are the kind athletes Hyduke wants on his team.
“I believe in three-sport athletes,” Hyduke said. “I feel you learn something from every sport, and I believe you should give to the sport that you’re in that season. That should be your focus.
“You want to give it your all. She takes that approach. She loves every sport that she’s in, and you can see that in her. She dedicates the season that’s she’s in, and I respect that in her as an individual and as a person.”
Hyduke also likes Gherardi’s versatility. She’s played at forward and center, and no matter where Hyduke puts her, she accepts it with a smile.
“She understands what we’re trying to accomplish with what our systems are,” Hyduke said. “She’s a natural athlete. She brings that energy, that positive attitude to practice and games every day.
“The sky is the limit for Julia. She’s just starting to reach her potential. She never questions anything. No matter where you ask her to play, or who you ask her to play with, she’s does it 100-percent. She’s always positive with her teammates.”
She really likes centering Rewertz and Boben.
“I was excited because my linemates, we’re all good friends,” Gherardi said. “We work well together. We’re all the same speed, so that’s why we work well together. I want to help them improve any way I can.
“With the younger players on my line, I felt like I needed to pick up the slack, but there wasn’t any slack that needed to be picked up. I go, and they’re right there with me. They help me by pushing me. They’re both hard workers, and they push me to be the best player I can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.