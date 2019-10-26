AITKIN — Time just ran out for the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team Saturday in its Section 7AAA Football Tournament semifinal game against Aitkin.
The Titans trailed 22-6 early in the fourth quarter but they were able to come back with two touchdowns and a chance to tie the game. However, a two-point conversion attempt by the Titans to tie the gamer failed with six-and-a-half minutes remaining. Atikin was then able to run the remaining time off the clock to come away with a 22-20 victory in action at Aitkin. With the win, Aitkin advances to the section championship game.
It was a low-scoring first half as each team was able to score just one touchdown. The Gobblers struck first on their first possession of the game when Hunter Nissen plunged into the end zone from one yard out to culminate a nice drive that featured several big plays. Quarterback Kyle Cluff found Jake Ince with the two-point conversion pass and Aitkin led 8-0 with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter.
After that first drive, the GNK defense was able to keep Aitkin off the scoreboard for the rest of the first half. While the Titans’ offense struggled for most of the first half, it was able to put points on the scoreboard on its last possession of the half. Starting with good field position at the Aitkin 33 yard line with 1:54 left in the half, GNK used an 18-yard run by receiver Dylan DeChampeau to move down top the 15, and senior quarterback Blace Tomberlin finished off the drive as he sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out. The pass for the two-point conversion failed as Aitkin took an 8-6 lead into halftime.
After the Titans forced the Gobblers to go three-and-out in their first possession of the second half, GNK put together a nice drive which appeared to be capped off by a long touchdown run by Eli Conaway. However, the play was called back due to a Titans penalty. Ultimately, GNK was forced to turn the ball over on downs at the Aitkin 37 yard line.
Aitkin then used the big play to add to its lead when Caiden Kjelstrom broke a tackle in the backfield and then streaked 63 yards for a long touchdown run. Austin Price ran in the two-point conversion as the Gobblers led 16-6 midway through the third quarter.
Aitkin added another touchdown with 10 minutes remaining in the contest to take a 22-6 lead. The touchdown came on a three-yard run by Owen Miller. The run for the two-point conversion failed as it remained a two-possession game for the Titans.
But GNK was far from finished. On the Titans’ next drive, Conaway broke free on a 56-yard run down to the Aitkin 11 yard line. Tomberlin then dashed into the end zone from on the next play, and that was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from Tomberlin to Ty Donahue as Aitkin led 22-14 with 8:35 left in the game.
Aitkin gambled with its passing game on its next possession and it didn’t work out well for the Gobblers when Tom Cuellar intercepted a Cluff pass with GNK taking over on its own 36. The Titans then used a 40-yard run by Tomberlin and a 15-yard run from Conaway for a first and goal at the Aitkin five yard line. Tomberlin then scored his third touchdown of the game on the next play and the Titans had pulled to within two points.
However, GNK was unable to convert on the all-important two-point conversion and Aitkin had a 22-20 lead with 6:30 left in the game.
Aitkin then put a fine ball-control drive together as it ran off the final six-and-a-half minutes to come away with the two-point victory.
Conaway finished with 133 yards rushing for GNK while Tomberlin had 92 yards and the three touchdowns.
With the loss, GNK finishes its season with a 7-3 record.
GNK 0 6 0 14—20
Aitkin 8 0 8 6—22
First Quarter
A-Hunter Nissen 1-yard run (Jake Ince pass from Kyle Cluff)
Second Quarter
GNK-Blace Tomberlin 15-yard run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
A-Caiden Kjelstrom 63-yard run (Austin Price run)
Fourth Quarter
A-Owen Miller 3-yard run (Run failed)
GNK-Tomberlin 11-yard run (Ty Donahue pass from Tomberlin)
GNK-Tomberlin 5-yard run (Run failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.