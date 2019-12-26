Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The last time the Chisholm High School girls basketball team hit the floor, the Bluestreaks lost to Hibbing by the score of 67-33.
Chisholm was in the game in the first half, trailing by only 15 at halftime, but in the second half, point guard Sofie Anderson went down with an injury, and that’s when the Bluejackets started pulling away.
Fortunately for Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske, Anderson will be back in uniform today when Chisholm takes on Sacred Heart in a 2:30 p.m., contest at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Even though the score was a little lopsided, Pioske liked the way her team competed against Hibbing.
“That first half went quite well,” Pioske said. “We played with them, Unfortunately, Sofie went down, so we lost one of our best players. We fell apart. She runs the offense and does well on the court. We had nobody to fill her shoes.
“Fortunately, she’s back. Everybody is healthy, and hopefully, we’ll stay that way.”
That’s a positive because Pioske said the team is finally starting to get comfortable with one another. She’s hoping that continuity pays dividends on the court.
Pioske said she doesn’t know much about the Eagles, but they’re 6-2 on the season.
What’s the game plan going into the contest?
“We want to run more man-to-man,” Pioske said. “We’re still a little slower on the court than what we should be. Offensively, we’re doing much better. We’re running our plays correctly.
“I don’t know much about Sacred Heart, so I told the girls to expect anything, then we’ll make adjustments, if needed.”
Not being able to plan against an opponent is tough, according to Pioske.
“It’s hard because you can’t plan ahead as much as you can for other games,” she said. “For a lot of it, I’ll have to do a lot of quick thinking. I may have to call a timeout right away to make those adjustments as to what they’re doing on offense and defense.”
Pioske can plan all she wants, but it all boils down to one thing with her team.
“We need to make sure we put the ball in the hoop,” Pioske said. “We get a lot of shots off, but our consistency isn’t there like it should be. It keeps getting better.”
At least the Bluestreaks are getting a chance to play. With a young team, the more playing time a young team gets, the better they gell as a team.
“I think it’s good timing,” Pioske said. “We haven’t had a game for a week, so it’s time to get back into it. I’m glad to have this tournament vs. two weeks with no games and not just practice. That can get boring.”
What does Chisholm need to do to get past Sacred Heart?
“I believe they’re going to do well,” Pioske said. “We need to make sure we’re pushing the ball up the court, and running our fastbreak when it’s an option to do. We have to keep working on our team unity.
“They’re working well together as a group. Nobody is taking selfish shots. If we keep that going, we should do fine.”
