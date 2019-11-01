Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Making it to the state cross country meet was a goal that Sam Stertz had set for himself during the 2019 season, and he achieved that during the recent Section 7AA Cross Country Meet when he placed 15th to take the last qualifying spot for the state meet.
With that finish, Stertz said it culminated years of hard work in trying to achieve that goal. He said one of the things on his bucket list was to run in the state cross country meet.
“It feels good to be going to state,” said Stertz, a junior. “I feel I worked really hard for it. I have been close the last three years so this is like a breath of fresh air that I finally made it even though I got 15th which is the last spot.
“That was really a breath of fresh air and relief.”
Stertz lamented the fact that his teammate, sophomore Austin Hanson, narrowly missed out on a state berth as he was 16th, about a second slower than Stertz.
“Austin worked his butt off too and it was just crazy how close it was,” said Stertz. “Austin Hanson is a phenomenal athlete and even though he missed state by one second he is just as good as I am in running. He was just not lucky with me getting the last spot by a matter of one second.”
Stertz said he put in extra effort during the year and he felt it paid off.
“Knowing you do the extra workouts is making you better rather than just going out there just to get it done; you have to think why this is going to make me better and why am I doing this? That’s what pushes me over the edge and towards my goals more.”
Stertz said he knows the competition in the state Class AA race will be tough and that the runners will be really fast, even straight out of the gate.
“This is my first time down there so it is kind of just go down there and see what I can do,” Stertz explained. “I really don’t have a place in mind in how I want to do. I haven’t raced a against a lot of these guys before and I just want to see how I can do.”
Stertz’s best time for 5,000 meters this year is 17 minutes and nine seconds and he said a goal is to get under 17 minutes in the state meet.
“I might be able to get a personal best just because of how fast the other people are,” Stertz explained. “I also have heard it’s a fast course too because it is relatively flat. If the conditions are right and stuff, (getting under 17 minutes) might happen.”
A three-sport athlete, Stertz would like to compete at state in all three of his sports before he graduates from high school. He has accomplished his cross country state goal, and he also has already participated in three state meets in Nordic skiing. In his other sport – track and field – he finished third in the section in the 800-meter run last spring as a sophomore with the top two runners earning state berths so he is close to accomplishing that goal.
“My goal is to try to make it to state in all three sports so this is a big deal,” Stertz said.
Stertz – the son of Theresa and Craig Stertz – said athletics have played a big role in his life so far, just behind his academics. He added that he would like to participate in athletics in college. He said he likes geography, mapping and mathematics and he may major in one of those fields.
“I have thought about running in college and that probably would be a goal of mine,” Stertz said. “I would like to get to run fast enough to get into a better running college and see how far I can go. The same goes for skiing – I am kind of in the middle with that as I want to ski in college and I want to run in college. I want to do one or the other.”
