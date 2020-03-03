Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team has drawn the No. 4 seed in the Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament and will host Chisago Lakes in a first-round game on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Thunderhawks, 17-9 for the season, played Chisago Lakes on Jan. 4, and they won that game handily by the score of 74-50.
Dan Elhard, veteran head coach of Grand Rapids, said the Thunderhawks are playing well entering tonight’s quarterfinal contest.
“I think we are playing pretty well,” Elhard said. “We had a stretch where we had some illness go through and a little bit of a tough stretch schedule-wise too and we have kind of come out of that. I like where we’re at. Attitude-wise and effort-wise, I think we’re there. These are high school kids so you never quite know game to game what you are going to get but we have had some great practices in the last week and the guys are hungry and I think ready to go.”
It’s no secret that how Thunderhawk senior John Sutherland goes, so does Grand Rapids. Sutherland – who will play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next year – is averaging more than 31 points per game and is the focal point of the Grand Rapids team.
Elhard said the team has been developing other reliable scoring options throughout the regular season.
“Game to game we had different guys step up, but we still would like a little more balance,” Elhard explained. “I think David Ellies, Easton Fothergill, Brady Bachmann, Dawson Persons and Austin Hanson can provide that balance. We are seeing more and more options and we feel we can put out some other offensive options that can take a little bit of the focus off of Johnny.”
Elhard said playoff time is a point in the season where teams run into some quirky defenses, and the coach said they have been anticipating seeing those defenses all year long as they try to stop Sutherland.
“We have been trying to prepare for that. It depends on the various coaches; sometimes coaches want to stick with what they know and what their team has been doing but others will throw the kitchen sink at you,” Elhard laughed. “We have to be ready for that.”
Elhard said that in the last three years, there have been some first-round upsets in Section 7AAA. He feels Princeton should be regarded as the favorite entering the tournament.
“Princeton has been putting up big points and big win margins the last half of the year,” Elhard explained. “They are the favorite going in but Hibbing has to feel pretty good since they beat Princeton back in January, and I think Hermantown had a four-point game with Princeton. We feel we can be there as well.
“I think it is going to be a real entertaining tournament for everybody.”
When asked what will be the keys for Grand Rapids to get to the state tournament, Elhard said it is always defense. He said the Thunderhawks have to play hard the entire game.
“We have to play like our hair is on fire every possession and just really focus and limit easy baskets,” said Elhard. “We are not going to score 100 points every night and that’s what Princeton wants to do; they want to play at that kind of pace as does Hermantown. So, we have to be ready to defend and keep the pace at a manageable rate for us.
“We need to get stops, and I think we will be OK offensively.”
Elhard said Chisago Lakes recently took a good Hibbing to the wire before falling to a last-second shot. Elhard said in Grand Rapids’ first game against Chisago Lakes in January, the Thunderhawks were able to get out to an early lead and win big. But he said Chisago Lakes will be a tough game for Grand Rapids.
“Chisago Lakes is scary good inside; they have two quality post players that are as good as any in the section and they are probably the best combination in the section,” Elhard said. “They really rebound the ball well so that is going to be important for us. We have to be able to battle hopefully at least even on the boards with them.
“Then they surround them with some pretty good guards that; they have one real talented shooter on the perimeter as well so they have everything that it takes to be successful.”
Elhard knows that Sutherland needs to stay out of foul trouble for the Thunderhawks to be at their best. He said that issue weighs in the back of the coaching staff members’ minds every game.
“Johnny is pretty good at playing around that type of thing,” Elhard said. “He has to be smart, obviously, and can’t get any cheap ones early. He has to be careful; they are going to be sitting on help and looking to take charges and all that stuff so he has to be a little cautious in making his moves around the basket as well.”
Elhard said the Thunderhawks had started the tournament on the road the past two years and he said it is a big boost for the team to play host to a first-round game on Wednesday.
“It’s nice to be able to stay home and play in front of our fans one more time,” said the coach. “I think our guys are really going to relish that, and especially for the seniors it is really nice to have that one last chance on your high school court.”
