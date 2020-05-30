HIBBING — When Michelle Brisbois started running cross country, she was the lone girl on the team in the seventh- and eighth-grades.
Then in 1978, Brisbois persuaded Cathy Feyder, Carol Feyder, Sylvia Zambrano and Gina Baratto to come out for the team and it clicked right away.
The Bluejackets would send teams to state during the 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1981, then for good measure, Hibbing made it five years in a row with an state-tourney appearance in 1982.
For the most part, that first fivesome were the forebearers for Bluejacket girls cross country.
Other runners during that era were Linda Rabbers, Gretchen Schiltz, Jennifer Chapple, Diane Michaelson, Jennifer Caroon, Missey Erwin, Kate Ortiz, Pam Restad and Kelli West.
The only reason Brisbois ran was because her brothers, Leo and Ron, were running on the boys team.
“I wanted to quit every day for a year,” Brisbois said. “I didn’t have any natural talent. It was sheer running and running and running until I got into shape. There was some strategy, and I was learning every day.
“I improved my core conditioning, but it wasn’t natural. It was acquired through hard work and people persevering for me, like my brothers and my dad (Gabe).”
It didn’t help that Brisbois was the lone girl on the team.
Before her teammates came on board, she didn’t receive special treatment.
“They didn’t make things easy on me at all,” Brisbois said. “I went from having two brothers to 35 brothers. They weren’t cruel to me, but they didn’t go out of their way to make me feel like a princess. They made me feel like one of the guys.
“There’s no way I could have survived that had I grown up with sisters. Being so close in age with my brothers, and understanding the sarcasm of boys, that made it easier.”
The workouts were intense, too.
“They weren’t specialized workouts for me those first two years,” Brisbois said. “I was lagging behind a lot.”
Brisbois was the only Hibbing runner to go to state in 1976, then she went every until she graduated in 1982.
“Face it, it’s not a sexy sport,” Brisbois said. “People weren’t lining up to join it.”
That was about to change.
It was 1978 when Brisbois finally got some teammates,
but it took some persuading to
get them out for the team.
“I begged them,” Brisbois said. “I didn’t know Sylvia and Gina, but I begged Cathy and Carol. Somehow or other, I got those two to join, so we had a team.”
“We had run track with Michelle,” Carol Feyder said. “She talked us into going out for cross country, but we hadn’t run all summer. They did treat us as one of the boys. We did everything the boys did. There was no mercy on us.
“It was fun. We ran with Ron and Leo, so they called us the sibling team. We were all good friends. It was fun, but it was hard.”
How hard?
“We jumped on board in the first practice, and we couldn’t run for three days,” Cathy Feyder said. “We ran to Dupont Lake and back. We didn’t know any better, but once we got on the team, it was great. We had a ball.”
Practices for Brisbois became more fun with her female counterparts.
“Before that, it was awful,” Brisbois said. “I didn’t like one thing about it, but I also had a natural talent for it. It was emotionally satisfying seeing some success. I thought, ‘If I’m going to do this, I might as well apply myself.’
“It felt like something I wanted to do once I had teammates.”
According to Carol Feyder, she and her sister persuaded Zambano and Baratto to join the team.
“We enjoyed each other's company so we hung out together, too,” Brisbois said. “It’s always better as a team.”
They also had a new coach. Milan Knezovich took over the team, with help from Denny Rice.
How did that go?
“Milan was awesome,” Brisbois said. “I had new teammates, and he came on board. That’s the reason why we did so well. He was the perfect coach for those times.”
Carol Feyder said, “He was great. He was tough, but he was a teddy bear. He treated us well. He took us under his wing and made sure we all stayed out.”
Knezovich even made up a nickname for the Feyders.
“He called us the Baba Twins,” Cathy Feyder said. “He took care of us. He was considerate of us. He had a big heart for all of us.”
That didn’t mean the workouts were going to change.
“They weren’t modified,” Brisbois said. “Milan coached us like one team, but that’s what made us strong. He expected us to do the workouts. We never questioned it. We did the workouts.
“The boys and girls were one-big team. We just ran different races. As the years went by, we were able to move up higher and higher in the pack. That’s what got us in good shape. The workouts pushed us.”
Carol Feyder said, “You just did it. We didn’t have the training like today. We never ran in the offseason. That’s how it was. I had sore legs for many weeks. We ran twice a day and that was hard, but it was nothing like Michelle, who ran every single day.”
They practiced in North Hibbing a lot.
“In North Hibbing, that’s where we would do our interval training,” Cathy Feyder said. “We couldn’t stop until we got to the top of the hill. We drank right out of a stream right next to the trail. That was probably not the best thing to do.”
That’s about the time Brisbois started taking running seriously.
“I put on a ton of miles that summer,” Brisbois said. “Even though I was alone, I was trying to become a serious competitor in our region. It took on a different feel. I wasn’t always the last one in the workouts. I was in the middle of the pack.”
The team started growing close.
“We were at the Brisbois’ house a lot,” Carol Feyder said. “We would spend the night at her parents home. They got her up to run in the morning, and she didn’t like that, but the Brisbois were like second parents to us.
“We still do many things together as families. Shelly is the godmother of my daughter. We always keep in contact. We loved cross country and track.”
Cathy said, “We had meals at the Brisbois before we went to the meets. The bus trips were always fun. Angelo Fraboni, he would dance and sing on the way back. We also had meals at my mom and dad’s house.
“We’d run in the woods, then eat a spaghetti dinner.”
After that first trip to state, which ended up with a seventh-place finish, Brisbois, Feyder, Feyder, Zambrano, Baratto and Rabbers made it back in 1979. That team took fourth at state.
In 1980, Brisbois, Zambrano, Feyder, Feyder. Baratto and Gretchen Schlitz placed third, then in 1981, Brisbois, Feyder, Zambrano, Feyder, Baratto and Chapple advanced to state.
Brisbois would graduate, but Zambrano, Pam Restad, Missy Erwin, Chapple, Caroon, West and Oriz would place fifth at state in 1982.
“Gretchen and Diane were talented runners,” Brisbois said. “Gretchen was more of a sprinter and hurdler, but she could easily do the distance. It was nice to have a full seven team members, so if somebody had a bad day, that fourth and fifth score wouldn’t be a huge gap.”
Yes, even Brisbois wasn’t immune to having a bad day.
“I had some washout races,” Brisbois said. “One year at Swain, you have to do two loops on a massive hill. I was probably ranked to win it or be in the top three, but I came in 10th.
“It sounds melodramatic, but Cathy, Carol and Sylvia were all top 10 that day. It was a personal disappointment for me, but not a team disappointment. The team was always there.”
Running at state all of those years is something that the team will never forget.
“That first year we made it, we were the youngest team that made it to state,” Carol Feyder said. “There were only five of us, and only five score. The University of Minnesota course has a special meaning for all of us.
“We had our families there. People knew who we were. We liked to run, and we’re still friends. That’s something special.”
Cathy Feyder agreed.
“It was so cool,” Feyder said. “It was a neat thing to do at the University of Minnesota Golf Course, especially when you’re doing well. We were probably a little naive at the start of the race, but it was fun. It was a blast.”
Technically, that first team was the forebearer for Hibbing girls cross country.
“At the time, you didn’t think about it like that,” Brisbois said. “It was still the early days for girls sports. Everyone felt like the forebearer for their sport.
“It was the beginning of girls teams, teams that became good teams, winning regions and state.”
