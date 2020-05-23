GRAND RAPIDS — With the coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world and disrupting peoples’ lives in many ways, the Grand Rapids Area Football Association hopes to make a positive impact in the community.
According to Grand Rapids High School head football coach Greg Spahn, it was decided that something needed to be done to help local businesses and bring a positive message to the youngsters in the football program. So, 200 shirts were purchased locally and they are in the process of being delivered to the homes of the approximately 200 players in the program in grades 6-12. The word “UNITED” in all caps is present across the front of each shirt.
Spahn said he got the idea from a friend of his, and he ran it past the board of the football association which gave full approval of the project. He said much support has been received from the community in making the project a reality and a success.
“The (football association) board was all for doing this,” Spahn said. “Our core value which the kids developed and we really preach are commitment, unity and love. I think if you were to ask the kids what the word “UNITED’ means on the shirt and they can’t tell you, then you really don’t have a culture. In talking with the kids, I think what they say is that word means that we are together and that it really doesn’t matter what happens externally, that internally we are all one and we are moving in the same direction.”
Spahn said shirt distribution began Friday with plans for coaches to travel to each player’s home to drop off a shirt. He said there have been a lot of sleepy eyes greeting coaches.
“We are trying to get shirts to everybody,” Spahn said. “I put together a map which shows where everybody lives and we are doing current sixth through 12th graders. We have 10 coaches and all of us have gone out and delivered shirts.
“To be honest, it’s crazy. We have kids from Inger to Jacobson, and even a couple of players that have Remer as addresses,” Spahn explained. “It has been a lot but it has been so beneficial for our coaches to get out and see the kids and be on their turf, and just to see where they live, how they live and be able to visit with them a little bit.
“We are used to seeing these guys every day and it’s been two-and-a-half months. A lot of the kids are surprised and you get an odd look like, ‘what the heck is coach doing here?’ We give them a shirt and we tell them we are thinking of them and you typically get big smiles and mom and dad will come out and talk a little bit.
“We are wearing masks and following all the protocol to make sure that we are safe and the kids are safe. But it’s been really rewarding just to see the reaction, to see the smiles and just to visit with them a little bit.”
Spahn said he and his staff are preparing just like there will be a season to start on time this fall. He said contingency plans are being made, and the team is waiting to see if it can use the school weight room and facilities this summer along with getting approval from the MSHSL for coaches to work with athletes starting in June.
“The preparation time has been made making contingency plans,” Spahn explained. “If we can use the weight room and we can work with the kids, what does that look like? If we can’t work with the kids, what does that look like? Our camps are mainly in July so we are hoping that we can continue to do those.
“If we can’t go to the Bemidji State University camp like we have done the past three years, I am calling other colleges to see if we can get in their camps. A lot of it is just planning and then putting together a document that tells how could practice and games work under certain guidelines like if we can’t use the locker room? There are a number of other things we have to look at.
“The last thing I want to do is get caught flat-footed and not have a plan regardless of which way it goes. I fully expect that come Aug. 17, we are at practice and we are going. We know what that looks like because we have done it before but what we don’t know is that if there are different restrictions, what will that look like? So we are just trying to plan to get what it looks like when we can get back to the kids.
“There is a lot up in the air and there are a lot of different scenarios to consider and that’s part of the time-consuming nature of it, but it’s been worthwhile.”
Spahn said Arrow Shirts will make more of the “UNITED” shirts if anybody desire to have one. Contact Arrow Shirts in order to order one at 218-326-1133.
