HIBBING — When the four and five seeds meet in any tournament, it is probably safe to assume a good game is sure to follow.
So, when the Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team played the Moose Lake Area Rebels Tuesday, at the Hibbing Memorial Building, it was bound to be a good contest. However, it seems a little unjust to call the triple-overtime thriller simply ‘good’.
The Bluejackets and Rebels traded chance for chance until McKenna Folstad put the game away, and sent Hibbing/Chisholm to the semifinals by a final score of 3-2.
Hibbing/Chisholm controlled the time possession early on keeping the Rebels off the shot chart for the games first ten minutes.
The first opportunity for the Bluejackets came three minutes in when Dorothy Kearney created a turnover at the Rebels’ blue line. Kearney and Megan Bussey rushed the net on a two-on-one. The Rebel defender put herself in good position taking away the pass forcing Kearney to shoot. Kearney got the shot on net, but the Moose Lake Area goalie, Jo Wekseth came up with the save.
Even though the Bluejackets kept the the Rebels away from its net, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke thought the team could have started better.
“I thought we started a little flat tonight,” Hyduke said.
The emotions that come with the start of a section tournament may have played a part in that.
“We maybe let the emotions take over instead of being focused on what our job was to do tonight.
“It wasn’t a lack of effort, it was more thinking and running our systems the way we needed to.”
But Hyduke also knew his team was ready.
“We still created a lot of offense, and we didn’t give up a lot of great opportunities.”
The Rebels would get their first chance of the game in the form of the power play at about the 14-minute mark of the first.
However, the Bluejackets penalty kill would be the unit that scored first.
The Rebels took a shot on net that bounced around in front of Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess. The Rebels’ defensemen got too ambitious and crept too close to the Hibbing/Chisholm net.
So when the puck finally settled on Allie Bussey’s stick, there was no one between her and the goalie.
Coming in all alone, Bussey made a move to her backhand and was able to beat Wekseth for the first goal of the game.
Generating chances down a skater wasn’t uncommon during the regular season thanks to the depth of penalty killers the team has.
“I’ve got a handful of good penalty killers,” Hyduke said. “Allie Bussey and Dot (Dorothy Kearney) are really good at it. When you work as a tandem and are aggressive it catches a team off guard.”
In the second period, the Rebels would tie the game.
A shot from the point came in on Hess, and after hitting a couple skaters in front of the net and popping up in the air, (name) knocked the puck into the net.
Then, Hibbing/Chisholm found themselves headed to the penalty box, setting up a critical penalty kill.
On the ensuing power play, both teams would almost break the tie.
Hibbing/Chisholm tested Wekseth a couple times, but she kept the net clear. Then, the Rebels got a shot on net that squeaked past Hess, but it came to rest just short of the goal line and the Bluejackets kept the Rebels from knocking it in.
The Bluejackets would find themselves on the power play to start the third period after the Rebels took a penalty at the 17-minute mark of the second.
During that power play, Hibbing/Chisholm was able to get pucks on net, but nothing was getting past Wekseth.
The Bluejackets didn’t score on the power play, but they would make it 2-1 one minute after.
McKenna Folstad tried to center the puck, and even though it didn’t find anyone directly in front of the net it did find defenseman Courtney Anderson. Anderson got the puck at the top of the circle and let a shot rip giving the Bluejackets a 2-1.
The Rebels would tie the game three-minutes later when Sandra Ribich knocked it past Hess tying the game two with 8:35 remaining.
For the rest of the period the Bluejackets kept testing Wekseth, but she had an answer every time sending the game into overtime.
Hyduke liked his team’s chances because of the attitude on the bench.
“As the game went longer, the positive attitude on the bench got better and better,” Hyduke said. “They were pulling for each other, and it didn’t matter what combination you threw out there they were supportive of their teammates.”
In the first overtime period both teams made sure to stay in position and not give up any big chances.
The Bluejackets had a handful of shots, but the shots that got through the Rebel defense were promptly stopped by Wekesth.
The Rebels best chance came at the end of the overtime period when the Bluejackets turned it over on their own blue line with 5 seconds. The Rebels were forced to take a quick shot on net, but Hess was there to knock it away.
Hyduke thought his eighth-grade net minder held her own in the big spot.
“I thought Addison came up with some nice saves,” Hyduke said. “For her first playoff as an eighth grader and coming off a great game against Grand Rapids she stayed consistent.”
“She came up with a couple big saves in overtime and put us in a position to win.
That’s what you ask for from your goalies.”
In the second overtime, Hibbing/Chisholm would have some mad scrambles in front of the Wekseth with a couple near game-winners coming from their sticks, but two overtimes would still not be enough to decide a winner.
In the final overtime it would only take 1:41 until Folstad came into the Rebel zone and got the puck into the Rebel net.
“They didn’t give us anything, we earned this victory,” Hyduke said.
The Bluejackets will play in the Section 7A semifinals against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Saturday at 4 p.m., at the St. Luke’s Arena in Proctor.
MLA 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
HC 1 0 1 0 1 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Allie Bussey, SH, 13:54
Second Period — 2. MLA, Raechel Painovich (Jamie Benzie), 3:39.
Third Period — 3. HC, Courtney Anderson (McKenna Folstad), 5:28; 4. MLA, (Sandra Ribich (Hallie Klavu, Gabby Gamst), 8:25.
First OT — No Scoring
Second OT — No Scoring
Third OT — 5. HC, Folstad (Megan Bussey), 1:41
Goalie Saves — Moose Lake Area, Jo Wekseth 13-11-10-6-13-0—53; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 6-5-4-2-9-0—26
Penalties — Moose Lake Area 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
