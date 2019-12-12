AITKIN — The Aitkin High School wrestling team won the first six match en route to a 51-18 dual-meet victory over Hibbing on Tuesday.
At 106, Nathan Trotter won by forfeit; at 113, Marshall Larson defeated Ethan Roy by technical fall, 21-6; at 120, Walker Jones pinned Gabe Martin; at 126, Carson Kullhem beat Preston Thronson by technical fall, 18-3; at 132, Nathan Rom won by fall over Hunter Sayre; and at 138, Jacob Williams pinned Hudson Mann.
Bryson Larrabee stopped the win streak with a 7-2 decision over Jack Grell, then David Platt won by fall over Daniel Decent.
Tyler Spolarich won by technical fall over Owen Hendrickson at 160, but Thomas Hagen came back to beat Zachary Leitinger 5-3 at 170.
Hunter Hills would beat Ian Larrabee 13-10 at 182, then Jagger Greenwood pinned Jacob Espeseth at 195.
Cory Teal won by forfeit at 220, then Nathan Stifter decisioned Christopher Tureson 6-4 at 285.
“We are still having some trouble limiting our mistakes, and we’re letting the toss-up matches go the way of the other team,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “We saw a bunch of good things.
“Ethan, Preston and Owen took on their three best kids and refused to get pinned. All three of them lost by technical fall, but they essentially scored a point for the team in those three matches.”
Pierce also liked the way Larrabee, Platt and Greenwood wrestled.
“Bryson continues to wrestle like he belongs in the top tier of this team,” Pierce said. “David and Jagger returned to form after a couple of tough defeats last Saturday. All-in-all, it was a tough, solid outing.
“I’m looking for us to win the matches we should, start winning the close matches and battle tough off our backs against out-matched opponents.”
Aitkin 51, Hibbing 18
106 — Nathan Trotter, A, won by forfeit; 113 — Marshall Larson, A, def. Ethan Roy, tech fall, 21-6; 120 — Walker Jones, A, won by fall, Gabe Martin, 2:00; 126 — Carson Kullhem, A, def. Preston Thronson, tech fall, 18-3; 132 — Nathan Rom, A, won by fall, Hunter Sayre, 2:00; 138 — Jacob Williams, A, pinned Hudson Mann, 4:00; 145 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Jack Grell, 7-2; 152 — David Platt, H, pinned Daniel Decent, NTA; 160 — Tyler Spolarich, A, def. Owen Hendrickson, tech fall, 18-2; 170 — Thomas Hagen, H, def. Zachary Leitinger, 5-3; 182 — Hunter Hills, A, def. Ian Larrabee, 13-10; 195 — Jagger Greenwood, H, pinned Jacob Espeseth, NTA; 220 — Cory Teal, A, won by forfeit; 285 — Nathan Stifter, A, def. Christopher Tureson, 6-4.
