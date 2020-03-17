DEER RIVER — In Minnesota high school wrestling, it’s a big deal when a grappler earns 100 victories in a career.
It is a benchmark number that puts wrestlers who achieve the milestone in an elite class among state wrestlers.
So, when Deer River High School senior Trey Fairbanks ended his illustrious high school career at this year’s state tournament with a fifth place finish in Class AA at 145 pounds, he also ended his career with 203 wins. That ties him for 97th all-time in the state of Minnesota, according to information listed on The Guillotine. The state record for career wins was compiled by Destin McCauley, Apple Valley, who had a career record of 286-7.
It is for his excellence on the mat this season and for his career that Fairbanks has been selected as the All-Iron Range Wrestler of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
“Trey has a natural God-given talent that can’t be coached,” said Deer River coach Steve Berg. “He just has a style that can’t be taught. You take that and add some tenacity and fire on the mat and the fact that he was coachable, you combine those and they can be attributed to his success.
“He has been a captain since he was in the ninth grade so he has been in a leadership position for quite a few years. People really respond to him partly because of his success and his charisma. He is going to be a great coach; the kids listen to him and respond to him. He has an ability to teach and people follow him naturally.”
Fairbanks – who wrestled on the varsity since the seventh grade and who was a four-time state entrant, said breaking the school record of 195 wins was a goal of his the entire season.
“That was a goal I was looking forward to all year, to break the record for our school wins and I accomplished that which is huge,” Fairbanks said.
In his senior season, Fairbanks entered the state tournament undefeated with a 35-0 record winning three of five matches at state to finish at 38-2.
“It wasn’t the finish I was hoping for but I am just glad that God allowed me to wrestle at all,” said Fairbanks.
Fairbanks – a three-sport athlete who also plays football and baseball – said he has been into wrestling almost his entire life, saying he started in the sport a week after turning 3 years old.
“I found out real young that I had a natural God-given talent for wrestling,” said Fairbanks. “I was supposed to be a basketball player – actually, that’s why my name is Trey because my parents wanted me to play basketball – but I found out that I was pretty decent at wrestling so that’s what I did.
“Honestly, I just love wrestling. I love the work that you have to put into it and what it turns kids into after. I think it gives kids a work ethic and there are worse things in life than losing a wrestling match. But wrestling is unlike any other sport with the amount of physical work it takes to get to the top.”
When asked what he thinks are his best attributes as a wrestler, Fairbanks said, “I have a really unique style; not a lot of kids wrestle like I do. I like to push the pace and I like to dominate and control, really. I like to score a lot of points; I think people enjoy watching wrestling more when there is non-stop action.”
Added Berg, who said Fairbanks indeed does have a unique style of wrestling, “He has good hips; you think he is in a bad position and he scores from it. And he never stops; he has a motor that keeps going. When other kids are letting up he’s going hard.
“He has tenacity and he doesn’t throw a move at 75 percent; everything is at 110 percent. He is just hard to handle.”
Fairbanks thanks his coaches and his teammates for their support throughout the years.
“Without them, I wouldn’t even be close to where I finished at in my high school career,” he explained. “They all did such a great job of coaching me day in and day out.”
Fairbanks has a 3.3 grade point average in the classroom and he said he plans to wrestle next year in college.
“Right now I am just waiting for some more offers and see who wants me to come wrestle for them,” said Fairbanks. “I’ll find what’s best for me and my family. It is definitely something I am interested in for sure, to wrestle in college.”
Following is the full 2020 All-Iron Range Wrestling Team of the Year:
Justin Jobe, eighth grade, Grand Rapids; Connor Wakefield, sophomore, Grand Rapids; Dusty Wilke, sophomore, Grand Rapids; Brayden Jones, junior, Grand Rapids; Trey Fairbanks, senior, Deer River; Jayce Ross, eighth grade, Deer River; Trevor Michienzi, senior, Deer River; Marshall Michienzi, senior, Deer River; JoJo Thompson, freshman, Deer River; Austin Mundt, sophomore, Deer River; Thor Kongsjord, senior, Deer River; David Platt, junior, Hibbing; Jagger Greenwood, senior, Hibbing; and Langston Nash, senior, Hibbing.
