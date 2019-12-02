Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For the past couple of seasons, the Hibbing High School wrestling team had aspirations of state-tournament appearances, but each time, the Bluejackets came up just short.
This season, it’s going to take a little bit of work, but Hibbing coach Ray Pierce has hopes for a young team that has a lot of potential.
The Bluejackets started their season Monday at the Virginia Quad, but as the 2019-20 season starts to heat up, Hibbing will be in the postseason mix at the end of the season.
As far as seniors go, Pierce has Christopher Tureson, Josh Cannata, Jagger Greenwood, James Tilson, Kya Rybachek, Langston Nash and Josh Bergerson.
“We need them to step up and lead the team this year,” Pierce said. “I’m hoping Cannata will get an injury-free year. Jagger is solid, and we have Langston back. He’s looking good. The year off he had didn’t hurt.
“They need to show up and lead this team.”
The junior class consists of David Platt, Owen Hendrickson, Mikah Schmelzer, Mauricio Fridlund, who is out with an injury and Hunter Sayre.
From there, it gets younger.
“We did have a lot of new kids join this year,” Pierce said. “There’s a few promising ones coming out of that, who are picking it up quick. I’m sure they will be stepping into this lineup.
“I’ve been stressing a lot of conditioning, a lot of toughness this year,” Pierce said. “Some of these inexperienced kids are going to have to win on pure will and toughness this year.
“I want to see some fight from the underclassmen right now, not give up pins and battle. If I see that, give me two months with them down the road, and you will see a big difference in the team.”
Pierce is hopeful that he will fill out his lineup card this season.
“It’s not a bad lineup when we get going,” Pierce said. “We have a new kid sitting in the 106-pound class. He’ll fill that by Jan. 1, or prior to that. Gabe (Martin) is back for his third year. He’s showing some promise.
“We’ll have Levi (Herr) at 120, between him and Preston (Thronson). We get tough in the middle weights with Bryson (Larrabee) and David. Tureson is a true heavyweight this year. With Langston and Tilson back, we can be solid at the top. We can give a lot of teams a headache this year.”
Of course, getting out of Section 7AA will be tough, especially since Foley has entered the region.
“Mora graduated heavy, but they always seem to reload,” Pierce said. “Princeton is tough this year, From 106 to 145, they have a kid ranked. These kids have been around for awhile. They’re tough. If they sneak a few wins at the top, I don’t think Foley or Mora has a chance with them.
“We want to make the final four. Cloquet will be tough to get past this year. We need to rebuild. We need the seniors to step up, and hopefully, we can dial in some of these underclassmen to give a fight to get to the final four, at least.”
