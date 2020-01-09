MESABI DAILY NEWS
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took advantage of a young North Woods team on Thursday, on offense and defense, on their way to a 91-28 victory over the Grizzlies.
“Yes, we are a young team and against a team like Mountain Iron-Buhl it shows,” Grizzlies coach Robbie Goggleye said. “But we didn’t quit out there.”
The Rangers jumped out to a quick 14-2 lead as Sage Ganyo opened things with up a lay-in bucket and sister Mia hit a 3-pointer and followed that with a layup to make it a 7-0 contest.
North Woods stopped the Rangers scoring run when Freshman Hannah Kinsey scored on a lay up.
Mountain Iron-Buhl added to their lead when Laney Ryan hit a bucket and Jacie Kvas was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to make it a 11-2 game.
Miah Gellerstedt hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Rangers a 12 point lead.
North Woods Sophomore Brianna Whiteman hit a 3-pointer to cut the Mountain Iron-Buhl lead to, 14-5.
The Rangers then went on a 13-0 scoring streak with Gellerstedt scoring five points and Hali Savela scoring three of her own.
Helen Koch stopped the Rangers scoring streak when she beat the Rangers defense and made a layup.
The Rangers then started to hit some deep 3-pointers.
Savela hit a deep one and Jordan Zubich hit a long one to make it 53-16 game with time running out in the first half.
The half came to an end right after Rangers Sophomore Lauren Maki stole the ball and raced in for a lay up to give Mountain Iron-Buhl a 55-17 lead at the half.
Eight Rangers players scored in the half, led by Sage and Mia Ganyo, each with 11 points.
“We really had a good first half,” Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta said. “On both sides of the ball, we played well.”
The second half was a lot like the first half.
The Grizzlies struggled to get the ball past the Rangers defense, which led to a lot of Mountain Iron-Buhl steals and easy lay-ups.
Sage Ganyo started the half with five quick points to make it a 62-17 game.
Kinsey scored for the Grizzlies to cut the Rangers lead to 62-19.
Both teams cleared out their benches when the game went in to running time.
Mountain Iron-Buhl had 11 players score in the game led by Sage Ganyo with 16, while Mia Ganyo added 14, and Zubich added 13.
“Like I said before, we were sharing the ball out there tonight,” Buffetta said. “We need to keep getting better every game.”
The Rangers will travel to Duluth East High School on Saturday, where they will face Pine City, at 2:30pm.
“That will be a big test for us,” Buffetta said. “We will have to be ready to play good basketball.”
Kinsey and Madisen Spears led the Grizzlies with seven points each.
North Woods will host Greenway, on Monday.
“We have a lot of work to do but I trhink the girls are willing to put the time in,” Goggleye said.
NW 17 11 — 28
MIB 55 36 — 91
NW: Coley Olson 1, Helen Koch 2, Brianna Whiteman 3, Hannah Kinsey 7, Hannah Cheney 1, Brynn Simpson 5, Madison Spears 7, Sasha Strong 2;
3-pointers: Whiteman 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: None;
MIB: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 9, Jordan Zubich 13, Brooke Niska 6, Miah Gellerstedt 10, Sage Ganyo 16, Mia Ganyo 14, Zoe Bialczak 1, Desi Milton 4, Lauren MaKi 4;
3-pointers: Zubich 2, Gellersterdt 2, Mia Ganyo 2, Savela 1, Gellerstedt 1, Niska 1; Free throws: 14-26; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.