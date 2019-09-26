Tony Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Esko High School volleyball team came out on fire from the start of their match with the Hibbing on Thursday at the Lincoln Gymnasium in Hibbing.
The Eskomos beat the Bluejackets in three-straight sets, winning 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19.
Esko started the first set by taking a 9-3 lead over the Bluejackets, and it refused to allow the Bluejackets to gain any momentum leading by no less than five during the first set.
Esko head coach Desiree DeLeon was very pleased with how her team started out the game.
“They started well,” DeLeon said.
The biggest thing Esko did well to start was not hurt themselves with unforced errors.
“We didn’t miss a serve in the first two games,” DeLeon said. “It really helps the team when you don’t give away points.”
Not committing errors on serves was a point of focus for the Eskomos.
“We’ve been trying to find that happy medium,” DeLeon said. “We have very strong, aggressive servers, but sometimes we make mistakes on really trying to get an ace.”
The Eskomos continued to play error free during the second set by forcing the Bluejackets to call a timeout after jumping out to a 5-1 lead.
Hibbing was unable to gain momentum coming out of the timeout, and Esko continued to apply the pressure, eventually winning the set nine.
The third set saw a role reversal as the Bluejackets came out and got an early lead. Hibbing looked to be in control of the third set leading 14-7 when DeLeon called a timeout.
DeLeon’s goal during that time out was to get her team to find its focus again.
“I shuffled a couple things around, put people in different positions, but I wanted to make sure they refocused,” DeLeon said.
The Eskomos found their focus as they went on a 6-2 run after the time out, forcing Hibbing to use a time out of its own, having that lead trimmed to three, 16-13.
“That was good to comeback,” DeLeon said. “I wanted them to work on their mental toughness, and that’s what they were able to do.”
One person that helped fuel Esko’s comeback was Taiya Gregg. The junior hitter recorded a handful of kills in the third set.
“We got some big hits from Taiya,” DeLeon said.
Hibbing tried to keep up the attack, but Esko would prove to be too much.
Hibbing called another time out trailing 21-18, and the Bluejackets would score one more point as Esko closed out the final set 25-19.
For Hibbing, Haley Hawkinson and Bailey Broker both had seven kills. Hawkinson also added two blocks. Bella Scaia led the Bluejackets with 22 digs, followed by Justyne Orazem with 12 and Arianna Jaynes with nine. Bethany Carlsen had 16 assists and Zoe Kriske had four. The Bluejackets got services aces from Kylee Huusko, Arianna Jaynes and Bethany Carlsen.
The Eskomos were lead by Taiya Gregg with 15 kills, Zoie Johnson had 10 and Gabby Martinson had eight. Madison South had three blocks in the game. Dea DeLeon had 12 digs, Jayden Karppinen and Gregg both ended with 10 digs.
Girls Swimming
Virginia 53
International Falls 47
VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ swim and dive team picked up a close 53-47 win over International Falls Thursday in their home pool.
Along the way, the Blue Devils won in eight of 12 events on the evening.
Lauryn Devich and Chloe Smith were both dual winners for Virginia in individual events, with Devich taking first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly and Smith winning the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events.
In the 200 medley, Devich cruised to an easy win with a time of 2:32.37, nearly 14 seconds in front of her closest Broncos competitor. In the 100 butterfly, she stopped the clock at 1:07.86, winning out by over three seconds.
Smith’s wins came in the freestyle sprints, winning the 50 free with a time of 26.74. She followed that up with a win in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall at 59.88 to get the win.
Sisters Grace and Helen Phenning went 1-2 in Tuesday’s diving event. Grace Phenning took home the gold with a score of 132.70, with her sister finishing second after scoring a 124.70.
Elise Hoard came out on top in the long distance event Thursday, winning the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:20.98. Finally, Bethany Harvey won an individual event for Virginia, taking first in the 100 backstroke with her time of 1:11.42.
In addition, Virginia also picked up a win in the 200 medley relay with Harvey, Devich, Smith and Becca Kowalski winning with a time of 2:07.85.
