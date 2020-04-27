HIBBING — The writing was on the wall, but there was still a glimmer of hope that the high school sporting season was going to take place.
Then Governor Tim Walz called off school for the remainder of the year, and Minnesota State High School League came out 45 minutes later with the news no one wanted to hear — spring sports were canceled.
That put an end to all of the uncertainty that had been taking place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country, stopping the United States in its tracks.
At least now, there’s no more questioning as to what’s going on.
That didn’t mean that coaches from Hibbing and Chisholm weren’t trying to stay on the optimistic-side-of things.
“Nothing was sure, but I was hopeful,” Hibbing boys track coach James Plese said. “There were rumors on both sides of it, but I tended to err on the side of hoping to be there.
“When it was finally called off, that was a tough day last Thursday. That hit me hard, maybe harder than I care to admit.”
The first thing Plese thought about was the 16 combined seniors on the boys and girls track teams.
“I went right to them because we have formed some strong bonds with a few of these kids,” Plese said. “We’re like a family at this point because I’ve worked with them in multiple sports.
“It’s tough to see that last season ripped away. I feel bad for all of the athletes. I’ve focused on sending out messages of encouragement to the seniors. It’s not all about sports, but it’s living those memories of their last few months of their senior years.”
Plese told them to keep their heads up, and that they have bigger and better things ahead of them.
But he hasn’t severed the bonds entirely.
“We’re going to continue to do our coaches challenges, and keep training our kids,” Plese said. “If they will follow our workouts, they will become better athletes in all of their other sports.
“We’re trying to spin a positive out of this.”
It’s not just the seniors. Ayva Burkes and Julia Gherardi were set to break out in their events, and now, that’s washed away.
“They were looking to do some things, then this road bump hits,” Plese said. “Hopefully, we can come back from it.”
Plese also feels bad for some of the area athletes that were on the verge of some spectacular achievements this season.
“Ava Hill is losing her senior season at Mesabi East, and I was excited to see if Geno (Uhrbom) could six-peat,” Plese said. “They are talents you don’t get to see every day. We’ll probably get to see Geno next year, but we lose some of that this year.
“Everyone is dealing with it, but that doesn’t make it easier.”
Bluejacket girls track coach Serena Sullivan wasn’t taken by surprise by the announcement.
“It’s sad,” Sullivan said. “It’s heartbreaking, the whole situation for them. I’ve been in contact with all of them, and it feels like they’re doing OK with it. The school is trying to do things to make up for it, like their schooling and their prom.
“If I were in their shoes, I would be heartbroken, but at the same time, you can’t sit and dwell on it. You have to keep moving forward.”
On the diamond, Bluejacket baseball coach Jay Wetzel kind of figured that this would be the final outcome, so he wasn’t shocked by it.
“We saw that this was likely from the beginning,” Wetzel said. “Now, we have some finalty to it. We saw the likelihood that this was going to take place.”
The other thing that hurts is the fact that the northern teams could have gotten outside a lot earlier than usual.
“We would have been able to play by the end of the month,” Wetzel said. “It’s a minor frustration because this cancelation has been a long time in coming. It’s not a shock or a surprise.”
Wetzel did have six seniors on this team, and he feels for them.
“That’s hard for them, but hopefully, there will be other opportunities during the summer,” Wetzel said. “This was their last chance at the high-school level, and unfortunately, they didn’t get that opportunity.
“As coaches, you miss being around the kids. You understand that as a player, you only have so many seasons to play. The underclassmen lost out on their school-ball season, too, and we don’t know what’s going to happen. They might miss out on summer ball as well.”
Chisholm High School baseball coach Tim Provinzino wasn’t shocked either when the season was canceled.
“Just from what has transpired the last three weeks, it was leaning toward that after they sent the kids home from school,” Provinzino said. “I feel bad for the seniors. They lost their last opportunity, not only for high-school sports, but for all of the other things that happen in the spring.
“It’s more than baseball. I was hoping it wasn’t going to happen, but it did.”
Provinzino, like most coaches, was looking forward to this season.
“We had a lot of younger kids out, with a couple of older-experienced kids,” Provinzino said. “I was optimistic. We wanted to see what was going to happen. I don’t know how you wrap your head around this.
“It’s something you’re not going to be able to get back.”
