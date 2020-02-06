Girls Race
BIWABIK — Ten local girls and one area team are headed to next week’s State Nordic Meet after some great finishes at Thursday’s Section 7A Championships at Giants Ridge.
Zoe Devine and the Ely Nordic ski team are headed to state after the freshman took second overall, which helped propel the Wolves to a second-place tie with Mesabi East in the team standings. Ely earned the state berth by tiebreaker.
Devine nabbed the runner-up spot after recording a 16:38.4 in the 5.2K freestyle race and a 17:16.9 in the classic race. Her total time of 33:54.9 was just 22 seconds behind winner Gretchen Haggenmiller of Duluth East (33.32.9).
Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton finished fourth overall with a combined time of 34:30.7 (17:02.3 freestyle and 17:28.7 classic).
The Giants’ Anna Greenlee (ninth place) and Bella Thomas (10th place) also advanced to state. Greenlee had a total time of 36:08.7 (18:09.7/17:59.7) and Thomas skied to a 36:13.5 (17:57.7/18:16.5).
Ely was just 18 points behind team champion Duluth East thanks to the efforts of freshman Phoebe Helms in 11th, senior Brooke Pasmich in 12th and freshman Cedar Ohlhauser in 19th. Each team’s top four skiers account for their points total.
Helms tallied a total time of 36:20.2 (17:41.3/18:39.2); Pasmick was close behind with a 36:25.6 (18:14.6/18:11.6); and Ohlhauser scored a combined time of 37:32.9 (18:43.5/18:49.9).
In addition to the top two teams, the next six skiers not on those teams also qualify for state.
The Nordic State Meet is set for 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge.
Section 7A Championships
Team Results (top two teams advance to state): 1, Duluth East 378; 2 (won by tiebreaker), Ely 360; 3, Mesabi East 360; 4, Duluth Marshall 340; 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 308; 6, Grand Rapids 298; 7, Proctor/Hermantown 297; 8, Duluth Denfeld 203; 9, Two Harbors/Cook County 165 (3 scorers); 10, Hibbing 149 (3 scorers).
Individual results (skiers on top two teams and the next six skiers not on those teams advance to state): 1, Gretchen Haggenmiller, DE, 16:46 freestyle/16:46.9 classic/33:32.9 total); 2, Zoe Devine, Ely, 16:38/17:16.9/33:54.9; 3, Elsa Viren, GR, 16:37/17:26.8/34:03.8; 4, Lydia Skelton, ME, 17:02/17:28.7/34:30.7; 5, Lily Brown DE, 17:20/17:13.9/34:33.9; 6, Della Bettendorf, PH, 17:37/17:02.5/34:39.5; 7, Clara Kramer, DE, 17:14/17:31.3; 8, Lucy Campbell, DM, 17:51/18:08.3/35:59.3; 9, Anna Greenlee, ME, 18:09/17:59.7/36:08.7; 10, Bella Thomas, ME, 17:57/18:16.5/36:13.5; 11, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 17:41/18:39.2/36:20.2; 12, Brooke Pasmick, Ely, 18:14/18:11.6/36:25.6; 13, Maj-Lis Helmer, DE, 18:06/18:23.3/36:29.3; 16, Kathlyn Kirby, DE, 17:47/19:27.7/37:14.7; 18, Jenna Johnson, DE, 18:58/18:23.3/37:21.3; 19, Cedar Ohlhauser, Ely, 18:43/18:49.9/37:32.9; 20, McKenzie Radloff, DE, 18:08/19:35.7/37:43.7; 22, Krlyssa Eilrich, Ely, 18:41/19:21.4/38:02.4; 26, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 18:39/20:06.8/38:45.8; 28, Ana Bercher, Ely, 19:34/19:40.4/39:14.4.
Mesabi East skiers (non-state qualifiers): 21, Natalie Fultz, 18:01/19:46.8/37:47.8; 25, Liz Nelson, 19:05/19:40.5/38:45.5; 29, Kate Nelson, 19:59/29:35.3/39:34.3; 45, Mia Stark, 31:12/21:03.6/42:15.6.
Boys Race
BIWABIK — The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team put four skiers in the top 10 Thursday at Giants Ridge to repeat as the Section 7A champions, 385-366, over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
The Timberwolves’ Jasper Johnston came home as the section champion after crossing first in both the classic and freestyle divisions. He beat out Grand Rapids’ Sam Stertz by a total of 30 seconds.
The section title for Ely means all seven of their boys’ skiers will be headed to state Thursday at Giants Ridge. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton took second place, which also qualified their team for state.
Johnston, a junior, was the class of the field as he put down a time of 13:50.4 in the 5.2K freestyle race and a 14:41.2 in the 5.3K classic event (total 28:31.2).
In addition to the top two teams, the next six skiers not on those teams also qualify for state.
Ely senior Nate Nettifee scored the fifth position with a mark of 15:07.2 in freestyle and 15:19.3 in classic (total 30:26.3). Sophomore teammate Gabriel Pointer took the sixth spot with a time of 15:17.6 in the freestyle and 15:22.8 in the classic (total 30.39.8). Senior Raif Olson was the team’s final point scorer as he skied to seventh place with a total time of 30:44.9, which included 15:15.9 in the freestyle and 15:29.9 in the classic.
Mesabi East was paced by Tylen Sullinger, who finished in 24th place with a combined time of 33:22.0 (16:06 freestyle/17:16.0 classic). The Giants Carter Skelton took the 29th spot with a total time of 34:06.5 (16:44/17:22.5)
Section 7A Championship
Boys’ Team Results (Top two teams qualify for state): 1, Ely, 385; 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 366; 3, Grand Rapids 351; 4, Duluth East 341; 5, Proctor/Hermantown 303; 6, Duluth Marshall 290; 7, Mesabi East 281; 8, Duluth Denfeld 260; 9, Two Harbors/Cook County 98 (two scorers); 10, Hibbing 83 (two scorers).
Boys’ Individual Results (skiers on top two teams and the next six skiers not on those teams advance to state): 1, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 13:50 freestyle/14:41.2 classic/28:31.2 total; 2, Sam Stertz, GR, 14:17/14:44.9/29:01.9; 3, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 14:36/15:01.6/29:37.6; 4, Declan Hutchinson, DM, 15:00/15:23.0/30:23.0; 5, Nate Nettifee, Ely, 15:07/15:19.3/30:26.3; 6, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 15:17/15:22.8/30:39.8; 7, Raif Olson, Ely 15:15/15:29.9/30:44.9; 8, Aiden Vanstraten, P/H, 15:08/16:00.3/31:08.3; 9, Josh Sanders, CEC, 15:21/15:48.8/31:09.8; 10, Ian Morse, DE, 15:31/15:56.8/31:27.8; 11, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 15:32/16:07.1/31:39.1; 12, AJ Maijala, CEC, 15:54/15:56.3/31:50.3; 13, Josiah Thomas, DE, 15:40/16:10.8/31:50.8; 14, Cale Prosen, CEC, 16:04/15:54.7/31:58.7; 15, Matej Cervenka, GR, 15:58/16:03.7/32:01.7; 16, Jon Hakala, Ely, 15:50/16:38.1/32:28.1; 20, Micah Larson, Ely, 16:22/16:15.0/32:37.0; 23, Spencer Hoeffling, CEC, 16:23/16:29.7/32:52.7; 33, Henry Slater, CEC, 16:39/18:00.4/34:39.4; 42, Miles Fischer, CEC, 18:36/18:08.4/36:44.4.
Mesabi East skiers: 24, Tylen Sullinger, 16:06/17:16.0/33:22.0; 29, Carter Skelton, 16:44/17:22.5/34:06.5; 34, Connor Matschiner, 17:15/17:36.3/34:51.3; 36, Nick Kangas, 16:59/17:54.5/34:53.5; 41, Odin MacGregor, 17:55/18:38.8/36:33.8; 46, Kevin Heikkila, 17:44/19:13.3/36:57.3; 47, Patrick Douglas, 18:12/19:35.9/37:47.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.