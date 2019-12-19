DULUTH — The Duluth East/Denfeld High School boys swimming team had too much for Hibbing en route to a 99-83 win Thursday at the Ordean Pool.
Even though his team lost, Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano was happy with the way his team competed against the Greyhounds.
“We got beat, but we were short-handed with some sick kids,” Veneziano said. ‘We actually swam well. Our times are coming down, so I was pleased with the way we put up the best fight that we could.
“I was pleased with the team. The outcome doesn’t matter to me.”
Andrew Hoppe placed first in the 100 freestyle, and Aaron Hadrava won the 100 backstroke for Hibbing.
The Bluejacket diving team of Cole Hughes, Tyler Fosso and Zander Buroker finished one, two, three at the meet.
“Our diving is a strong event for us, and Andrew did a good job,” Veneziano said. “William (Stenson), who is a solid point-getter for us, got beat tonight, but the Duluth kid that beat him broke the pool record during the race.
“Williams would have broken the fly record but as he said, ‘The other kid got to it first.’ I’m pleased with the outcome of today’s meet. We got improvement, and that’s what it’s all about for us.”
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Chase Musich, Hadrava and Chance McCormack also placed first
Duluth 99, Hibbing 83
200 Medley Relay — 1. D (Beau Giddings, Joe Rudd, Finn Braaten, Reid Jarvela), 1:46.15; 2. H (Chance McCormick, Aaron Hadrava, William Stenson, Andrew Hoppe), 1:48.56; 3. D (Samed Onkuzu, Kai Braaten, Samuel Saftner, Ezra Schomberg), 1:53.17.
200 Freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, D, 1:47.54; 2. Luke Sailstad, D, 1:56.45; 3. Dylan Manchester, D, 1:59.31.
200 IM — 1. Joe Rudd, D, 2:02.69; 2. Julien Yung, D, 2:09.00; 3. William Stenson, H, 2:12.44.
50 Freestyle — 1. Finn Braaten, D, 23.11; 2. Andrew Hoppe, H, 23.19; Beau gissings, D, 23.83.
Diving — 1. Cole Hughes, H, 178.10; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 153.25; 3. Zander Buroker, H, 134.50.
100 Butterfly — 1. Grant Wadny, D, 53.57; 2. William Stenson, H, 54.20; 3. Samuel Saftner, D, 1:01.28.
100 Freestyle — 1. Andrew Hoppe, H, 52.18; 2. Luke Sailstad, D, 52.22; 3. Finn Braaten, D, 52.25.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. D (Joe Rudd, Finn Braaten, Dylan Manchester, Grant Wodney), 1:33.21; 2. D (Luke Sailstad, Reid Jarvala, Marcus Giuliani, Julien Yung), 1:37.30; 3. H (Andrew Hoppe, Luke Pocquette, Ben Philips, Chase Musich), 1:41.43.
100 Backstroke — 1. Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:02.65; 2. Chance McCormack, H, 1:03.99; 3. Samed Onkuzuz, D, 1:04.44.
100 Breastroke — 1. Joe Rudd, D, 1:00.25; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:19.26; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:19.62.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. H (William Stenson, Chase Musich, Aaron Havrada, Chance McCormick), 3:49.87; 2. H (Kellen Fisher, Cooper Peake, Reilly Benedict, Cole Hughes), 4:33.64;
