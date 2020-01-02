BLAINE, Minn. — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey ended the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on a solid note Wednesday with a 4-4 tie against Waconia.
The Golden Bears got out to a 2-0 lead before the Wildcats scored four of the next five goals to take a 4-3 lead midway through the third period.
However, E-G’s Jennie Krause lit the lamp with 2:12 to go to tie the game and send it to overtime. Neither team could score in the 8-minute extra session and the contest remained a tie.
Sydni Richards opened the scoring at 6:52 of the first with a power play goal, and Kylie Baranzelli scored one minute later to make it 2-0 for the Bears.
