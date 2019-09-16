Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School girls tennis team took on Duluth East, it was going to be a learning experience more than anything else.
That’s because the Greyhounds have the top team in Section 7AA, and beating them is a hard thing to do.
So Bluejacket coach Gary Conda put together a lineup, which was stronger at doubles, to try and give Duluth East a run for its money.
Conda got some competitive matches in doubles, but the Greyhounds only gave up five points in singles en route to a 6-1 victory Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
“I went a little heavier in the doubles, as heavy as we could,” Conda said. “We tried to be competitive at all three matches there, and we were. We pushed them there. We put four singles players out there with the understanding that they were going to run.
“I wanted them to stay as consistent as they could, and make them earn every point they could. Hopefully, down the road, it’ll help us.”
In singles, Aili Hietala defeated Megan Bussey 6-0, 6-0; Shay Callaway downed Kasey Jo Renskers 6-0, 6-0; Cursta Dimberio beat Jada Wentland 6-1, 6-1; and Gwen Moe downed Julia Gherardi 6-1, 6-2.
“We lowered our goal,” Conda said. “We were trying to win games, trying to win points and trying to put a maximum effort in. Like we tell them, that’s the only thing they can control, your effort.
“They did a good job of that.”
There was a lot of learning going on.
“They start to understand that when they’re hitting the ball, the spin they put on it, how much harder it is to handle,” Conda said. “The heavier spin and depth. They see that they just can’t push a ball back flat anymore.
“You can at third and fourth singles, but not at one and two you’re not going to get away with it. They have to improve their strokes. It takes time.”
In doubles, Maggie Payette and Anabelle Humphries would beat Allie Bussey and Claire Rewertz 6-3, 6-0; and Ally Johnson and Elley Graysmark beat Alayna Miller and Maggie Zieske 6-1, 6-2.
At second doubles,
that’s where Hibbing got its lone win.
Abigail Sullivan and Merecedes Furin would beat Catherine Karakas and Greta Anderson 6-4, 4-6. 10-5.
“At least they played a super tiebreaker to the end,” Conda said. “It’s a good combination. One has power (Sullivan), who can put the ball away, and one has consistency (Furin).
“It’s usually a good combination in doubles when you put those kind of players together.”
Duluth East 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Aili Hietala, DE, def. Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Shay Callaway, DE, def. Kasy Jo Renskers, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Cursta Dimberio, def. Jada Wentland, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Gwen Moe, DE, def. Julia Gherardi, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Maggie Payette-Anabelle Humphreys, DE, def. Allie Bussey-Claire Rewertz, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Abigail Sullivan-Mercedes Furin, H, def. Catherine Karakas-Greta Anderson, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; No. 3 — Ally Johnson-Elley Graysmark, DE, def. Alayna Miller-Maggie Zieske, 6-1, 6-2.
Saturday’s Result
Hibbing Invite
HIBBING — The Bluejackets scored seven points in their home invite Saturday, which was won by Duluth East with 30.
Stillwater was second with 24, followed by Virginia at 22, Pine City 15, Bemidji 14 and Grand Rapids and Eveleth-Gilbert with nine.
At first singles, Sullivan fell to Hietala in the first round 6-1, 6-0, then she lost to Mary Skorich of Virginia in the consolation semifinals, 6-0, 6-1. Sullivan lost to Eva Kangas of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 6-1, 6-1.
At second singles, Megan Bussey won her first-round match with Gianna Odella of Eveleth-Gilbert, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, but she fell in the semifinals to Megan Kingston of Virginia, 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.
At third singles, Furin beat Izzy Baggenstoss of Virginia 6-3, 6-1, but she lost to Allison Benning of Stillwater 6-2, 6-4. She also fell to Emily Hill of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 6-2, 6-4.
At fourth singles, Gherardi lost to Abby Anderson of Stillwater 6-1, 6-0, then she lost to Mylee Young of Eveleth-Gilbert 6-3, 6-2. Emily Guzik of Pine City beat Gherardi 6-1, 6-2.
At first doubles, Kaitlyn Miller and Madisen Berglund of Pine City beat Allie Bussey and Claire Rewerz 7-5, 6-1, then Bussey and Rewertz beat McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel of Eveleth-Gilbert 7-5, 6-3. The Hibbing duo then beat Karakas and Anderson 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
At second doubles, Wentland and Renskers lost to Caroline Ahcan and Nicole Ramirez of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-3, 6-2. The Bluejacket twosome was beaten by Anna Beaudette and Kada Ceglar of Eveleth-Gilbert 6-4, 6-0, then they lost to Allison Unverzage and Sophia Lahti of Pine City 6-4, 6-3.
At third doubles, Zieske and Miller lost to Pagie Anderson and Bethany Chatterton of Bemidji 6-1, 6-1, then they came back to beat Hannah Lafrenier and Hailey Lafrenier of Lightning 6-2, 0-6, 6-1.
Miller and Zieske lost to Abby Moore and Syndey Cope-Robinson of Virginia 6-1, 6-2.
