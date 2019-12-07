VIRGINIA — As seventh graders, Virginia seniors Ava Warren and Anna Seitz were always reminded of their potential as tennis players by their coaches.
Throughout the years, the two started playing to that potential and eventually rose to the top two singles spots for the Virginia tennis team where they rarely lost.
In 10th grade, they became doubles partners in the playoffs in hopes of making the state tournament as teammates. They qualified together all three years as teammates and have some hardware to show for it in the form of a consolation title in 2017 and a fourth place finish at state in 2019.
Together they helped aid the Blue Devils to five Section 7A team titles from 2014 to 2018 with team finishes as high as second place.
Without a doubt, the pair reached their full potential in their senior year and have been an instrumental part of the Virginia tennis program on and off the court.
For their performance in their final season and throughout the years, Anna Seitz and Ava Warren have been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Tennis Players of the Year by the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Their time as Virginia tennis players now at an end, the pair found it hard to believe how much they’d accomplished since making the varsity team.
“Coach Gunderson would always remind us of our potential when we were seventh graders,” Seitz said Wednesday at the Virginia indoor tennis courts. “He said that by the time we were seniors we’d be able to do damage down at state and I think we showed that.
“Coach Mauston said that to us too. Looking back as a seventh grader, you can only hope to make it to state and play down there and to do it so many times in our career is super cool.’’
Warren agreed with her teammate.
“Looking back, it’s super cool that you can see everything we’ve accomplished together in high school,” Warren said. “All the big matches and state tournaments are things that can never compare to anything else.”
Their final year at state, the pair said their last time going to Minneapolis was similar to their first time: full of nerves.
“There were definitely still nerves,” Warren said. “I just remember being there and thinking ‘this is it.’ We knew we had to make the most of it being down there.”
“I kept having to pinch myself,” Seitz said. “It still doesn’t even seem like it’s really hit me that it’s all over yet because it’s all we’ve known for so long and it’s a whole new feeling to be done with it.”
The pair naturally came together their sophomore years in the hopes of improving their odds of making it to state. They were immediately successful but it wasn’t until the summer leading into their senior season that they took things to the next level.
“I think we definitely put in a lot more work this last summer compared to the years before,” Warren said. “We wanted to get that extra work in to make this last year something special.”
“Looking back to the first time we teamed up to now, I think we’re a totally different team,” Seitz explained. “We’ve matured so much and our play has gotten better and we just know how we play together and how our games work with each other.”
The payoff was massive for the pair when they played at state in October. Earning the tournament’s No. 4 seed, the duo cruised into the tournament’s final day where they ran into the top seeded team from Blake.
Warren and Seitz ultimately lost that match, but the score was close: 6-4, 6-4. A few points in the other direction and the pair believe the end result could’ve been a state championship.
“It just goes to show that we were right there with them,” Seitz said. “We had the ability to play with the best and possibly go all the way.”
“Really, I don’t think we could’ve played much better,” Warren said of the semifinal match. “Things just didn’t really go our way in the end but we played some really great tennis.”
The improvement over the years on the court is evident, but Virginia head tennis coach Jeff Mauston thinks the biggest thing to take away from their time on the team is the growth they’ve made off the court.
“I look at their improvement as young ladies, good leaders and role models,” Mauston said. “As a coach, you want them to improve not just on the court but in every facet of life. I think they’re just quality kids and they set the bar high at a young age and they continued to work for it. They did that all the way through.”
On what helped them become such great players, Mauston had to give credit to the girls on the team that led by example when they were young.
“I think the expectations were always there and they were set by the older girls who kind of molded them. I think of McKenzie Phelps, Annie Marcella; girls like that who did a good job of getting them into the fold and making them feel important.”
Still coming to terms with everything, the duo say they’ll miss just about everything from the program.
“I can definitely say tennis has been the best part of high school for me,” Warren said. “It’s going to be the part I miss the most after I graduate.”
“I’m going to miss the girls for sure,” Seitz said. “ I also play tennis and softball and no other team compares to the tennis team. The atmosphere around the team is totally different compared to everything else and I think that’s why Virginia tennis is usually so successful. It’s just different.”
As their coach, Mauston believes the two have left the team just as good, if not better than when they arrived.
“They leave the tradition of Virginia tennis in very good hands,” Mauston said. “There are many kids coming back that are ready to take that baton now because of them. They’re leaving a great legacy of success and quality leadership.”
Warren and Seitz will also miss the coaches that helped them reach the new heights they experienced.
“They’re just huge,” said Warren. “We wouldn’t be anywhere without them helping us out.”
“Mauston and Gundy,” Seitz began. “As well as Bob and Jim Prittinen out there giving us advice. It’s a game changer when you have coaches believing in you when you’re out there on the court.”
o
In addition to Warren and Seitz, the 2019 All-Area girls’ tennis team includes: Anneka Lundgren, Jacie Smith and Mary Skorich of Virginia; Lydia Delich, McKenna Edstrom and Gianna Odella of Eveleth-Gilbert; Allie Bussey and Megan Bussey of Hibbing; and Jordan Troumbly and Eva Kangas of Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.