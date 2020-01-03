Tony Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing boys basketball team played the Princeton Tigers in a game that featured two teams in the upper-tier of Section 7AAA.
The two teams went back-and-forth in an exciting game where the Bluejackets came out victorious 73-65 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead by playing some tough half-court defense, and not giving the Bluejackets offense any space to operate.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald expected nothing less from Princeton.
“Princeton is a very good team,” McDonald said. “Coming into the game, they were the ninth ranked team in AAA.”
Hibbing knew Princeton’s defense was going to be a challenge after watching film on the Tigers.
“We knew they were very physical,” McDonald said. “We also knew what we were supposed to do.”
The Bluejackets settled down and finally got on the board thanks to an Ayden McDonald free throw.
Once the lid was off the basket, the Bluejackets took advantage of their scoring opportunities.
Hibbing evened the score, and the two teams traded points until Princeton had an 18-16 lead.
Mayson Brown scored six-straight points to give the Bluejackets the lead.
Once Hibbing had the lead, it controlled play on both ends of the floor for the rest of the half.
Baskets continued to come from McDonald and Brown, with Tre Holmes and Eli Erickson also contributing.
Hibbing ended the first half outscoring the Tigers 28-9, and leading 44-27 at the break.
Even with Hibbing’s offense producing as well as it did in the first half, the defensive side of the ball was just as productive.
Hibbing forced Princeton into multiple turnovers by playing aggressive defense without committing fouls.
Princeton’s first free throws in the first half came with 43 seconds remaining.
“We had an incredible first half,” McDonald said.
McDonald knows how important a good first half is against talented teams.
“The team fed off the confidence from that run,” McDonald said. “In a game like that, that could end up winning the game.”
McDonald also knew the game was far from over.
Princeton came out fast in the second half and started to chip away at the Hibbing lead.
“Princeton is that kind of team to come out and make a run,” McDonald said. “We got loose with the ball and gave them a shot. They were getting points in transition and layups off turnovers.”
The 17-point lead Hibbing had in the first half dwindled down to 10.
The Bluejackets weathered the storm and cleaned up their play keeping Princeton at that 10-point deficit.
“When we got the game more under control with the ball, we were able to make the defensive adjustments,” McDonald said.
The Tigers would mount one-last charge.
Trailing 65-51 after a Hayden Verhel basket, the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to bring themselves within four points.
The Bluejackets were able to hit a couple shots and make their free throws once Princeton started fouling to get a comfortable lead again.
This victory can go a long way for the Bluejackets come tournament time.
“Princeton was the top team,” McDonald said, “I think this victory can carry us a long way.”
The Bluejackets are back in action today against North Branch starting at 2 p.m., at the Lincoln gymnasium.
“We can’t have any letdowns,” McDonald said.
PHS 27 38 — 65
HHS 44 29 — 73
Princeton: Manny Flicek 7; Tate Laabs 7; Hayden Stay 8; Kody Alikson 9; Jake Bebeau 7; Cody Miller 18; Cal O’Neil 3; Ben Arseneau 6.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 6; Mayson Brown 19; Tre Holmes 7; Eli Erickson 7; Issac Colbaugh 4; Ayden McDonald 30.
Total Fouls: Princeton 19; Hibbing 13; Free Throws: Princeton 7-11; Hibbing 13-19; Fouled Out: None. Three pointers: Flicek, Laabs, Alickson, Miller 2, Bebeau, Brown 3, McDonald 3.
