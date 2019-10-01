ELY — The Quad Cities was well represented Tuesday as Virginia’s Cameron Stocke won the boys’ race and Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson won the girls’ race at the Ely Invitational.
Freshman Stocke crossed first in 16:07.3 to help lead the Blue Devils to the team title 67-68 over Eveleth-Gilbert.
Eighth-grader Nelson, meanwhile, captured her race with a time of 20:15.3, which was just under 11 seconds better than Ryan Ford of International Falls.
In the boys’ division, MI-B’s Aaron Nelson grabbed the second spot in 16:57.9 and his teammate JD Kayfess was in the third spot with a time of 16:58.6.
On the girls’ side, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Natalie Fultz finished in the third spot after putting down a time of 20:28.6 and Virginia’s Alex Wercinski came home fourth in 20:34.3.
International Falls won the girls’ team competition with 64 points; Ely was second at 66 (thanks to a tiebreaker); third went to MI-B with 66; Virginia was fourth at 78; and Eveleth-Gilbert took sixth at 114.
Virginia head coach Andy Del Greco was pleased with how both of his squads performed.
“The team did great,’’ he said in a telephone interview. “They’re just improving every day (both the boys and the girls). It’s great to see. “It’s exciting for them as a team to win a meet like that,’’ he added about the boys.
Following Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert for the boys, Ely finished third with 69 points, MI-B was fifth with 88 and Chishol was seventh at 213.
Other top boys’ individual finishes had Ely’s Emmett Faltesek in foruth at 17:11.8; E-G’s Andrew Larsen in fifth at 17:39.4; Jasper Johnston of Ely in seventh with a 17:44.2; and Virginia’s John Kendall in ninth with a mark of 18:06.5.
Other top 10 girls’ individual performances saw Zoe Devine of Ely take fifth in 20:48.3; Kate Nelson of MI-B in sixth (21:18.9), Virginia’s Emma Lamppa in seventh (21:28.7); Phoebe Helms of Ely in ninth (21:40.3); and Sydney Durkin of Ely in 10th (21:52.1).
The Swain Invitational in Duluth will be held on Saturday.
Ely Invitational
Girls’ Team Results:
1, International Falls, 64; 2, Ely, 66 (won by tiebreaker); 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 66; 4, Virginia, 78; 5, Esko, 106; 6, Eveleth-Gilbert, 114.
Girls’ Results:
1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:15.3; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 20:26.2; 3, Natalie Fultz, EG, 20:28.6; 4, Alex Wercinski, Virg, 20:34.3; 5, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:48.3; 6, Kate Nelson, MIB, 21:18.9; 7, Emma Lamppa, Virg, 21:28.7; 9, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:40.3; 10, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 21:52.1; 11, Kaari Harsila, Virg, 21:56.5; 13, Ava Butler, MIB, 22:14.3; 15, Layla Rajkovich, Chis, 22:34.2; 16, Amara Wilcox, EG, 22:37.1; 17, Brooke Niska, MIB, 22:52.1; 21, Sarah Isbell, Ely, 23:16.5; 23, Cora Olson, Ely, 23:36.2; 24, Laura Holmstrom, Ely, 23:40.2; 25, Julia Schwinghamer, 23;44.4; 28, Emma Avikainen, Virg, 23:58.8; 29, Dolce Everson, EG, 24:11.2; 30, Kylie Baranzelli, Virg, 24:15.2; 31, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 24:27.1; 32, Maggie Kayfes, MIB, 24:33.3; 33, Amanda Johnson, EG, 24:40.2; 34, Brynn Vollom, Ely, 24:44.2; 35, Ana Bercher, Ely, 24:52.4.
Boys’ Team Results:
1, Virginia, 67; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert, 68; 3, Ely, 69; 4, Int. Falls, 85; 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 88; 6, Esko, 109; 7, Chisholm, 213.
Boys’ Results:
1, Cameron Stocke, Virg, 16:07.3; 2, Aaron Nelson, MIB, 16:57.9; 3, JD Kayfess, MIB, 16:58.6; 4, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 17:11.8; 5, Andrew Larsen, EG, 17:39.4; 7, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 17:44.2; 9, John Kendall, Virg, 18:06.5; 12, Connor Matschiner, EG, 18:22.8; 13, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:27.7; 14, Kendall Jackson, Virg, 18:46.0; 15, Jared Delich, EG, 18:47.3; 16, Andy Nelson, MIB, 18:50.2; 17, Robert Kelson, EG, 18:54.0; 18, Dylan Fenske, Ely, 18:54.8; 19, Josh Creer-Oberstar, EG, 18:57.1; 21, Owen Engel, Virg, 19:11.9; 22, Dylan Johnson, Virg, 19:13.4; 24, Dallas Hammer, Virg, 19:40.4; 27, Joey Bianco, Ely, 19:45.3; 28, Harry Simons, Ely, 19:58.6; 29, Nels Parenteau, MIB, 19:59.5; 30, Aiden Hecimovich, Virg, 20:00.9; 31, Anthony Hecimovich, Virg, 20:03.3; 32, Nate Nettifee, 20:10.0; 36, Caleb Klander, EG, 20:15.7.
