MESABI DAILY NEWS
DEER RIVER — The Virginia girls’ basketball team had a sluggish start Tuesday night, but used a storng bush in the back end of the second half to come away with a 63-44 win over hosting Deer River.
Kaylee Iverson led all scorers in the contest with 15 points for the Blue Devils. Kelsey Squires finished just behind her with 14 including four made threes. Lexiss Trygg also finished in double figures with 11.
Grace Bergland led the Warriors offense with 1 points while Olexa O’Hern finished with 10.
Virginia head coach Rian Aune attributed the push in the second half to the defensive player of senior Izzy Baggenstoss.
“Izzy really gave us a spark on the defensive end that kind of fueled our offense there at the end of the game. Those last 10 minutes I think were the best we played all game and our defense really showed that.
Cherry 59
Eveleth-Gilbert 21
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears kept up with Cherry defensively through one half, trailing 27-17, but couldn’t keep it going in the second as Eveleth-Gilbert fell to the Tigers Tuesday, 59-21.
Lauren Staples led the Cherry offense with 12 points. Teammate Jessa Schroetter finished just behind her with 11. Cadyn Krmpotich led the Golden Bears with six.
Boys Basketball
I. Falls 86
Chisholm 62
At International Falls, the Chisholm boys’ basketball team was outmatched Tuesday night, falling to the Broncos 86-62.
Jacer led all scorers in the contest for International Falls with 21 points. Jett Tomczak put down 15 (including four threes), while Cullen Rein and Riley Larson each finished with 14.
Jude Sundquist paced the Bluestreaks in the loss, finishing with 16 points. Bryce Warner ended his night with 13 and July Abernathy chipped in with 11.
Chisholm will host Lakeview Christian Academy on Thursday, while International Falls travels to Ely on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.