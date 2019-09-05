Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team wanted to get out to a quick start and play with a lead.
Bluejacket goalie Payton Forer did his part by making save after save to keep Hibbing/Chisholm in the game.
The only problem — the Bluejackets didn’t mount much offense.
Duluth Denfeld finally found a way to get one past Forer, then the Hunters cruised to a 3-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in high school boys soccer action Thursday at Vic Power Field.
Somehow, some way, the Bluejackets have to find a way to start faster, get that first goal, then play with a lead.
“They had the right mindset coming, but they didn’t create scoring chances,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman said. “A lot of the time, they get the ball and they want to get a scoring chance right away.
“They need more patience for scoring. They want to develop it quickly before our players move up the field. That’s something we have to work on.”
Denfeld coach Scott Anderson said it was tough going trying to find a weak spot in the Bluejacket goal.
“Their goalie definitely had a hot hand,” Anderson said. “Their goalie, just point-blank saves, diving saves. Everything was going right for him. At the half, we talked about, much like hockey, go for those corners. They were hitting him in the chest, like hockey players do.
“Go for the corners. We got a few of them that way.”
Edman needed Forer to play well, and he got what he was looking for.
“He played an excellent game,” Edman said. “He had at least 15 saves again, which is becoming his average. That’s not a great point about our defense because we struggle to prevent shots from happening.
“It’s a positive because Payton is getting a lot of good experience.”
It took until the 35th minute before the Hunters finally got on the board.
Xavier Decker was the recipient of that goal.
“That was good. They felt a sigh of relief when that thing went in,” Anderson said. “To get the PK after that, to go from there, they put the game together and did what they needed to do.”With that 1-0 lead at the half, Anderson told his team to maintain possession.
“We had to keep moving off of the ball for each other, so people had a spot to pass it to,” Anderson said. “That was
the big thing we needed to do. They did it well.”
Edman told his team to start fast in the second half, and maybe, Hibbing/Chisholm could strike first to tie it.
“We had to come out on top of them like we did in the first 10 minutes,” Edman said. “I thought we played a good first 10 minutes of the first half. They came out alright, but they came out a little too serious.
“When they’re serious, they lose a little bit of their style, and they’re not having fun. They working. It’s a thin line between work and play. I want them to play hard and not focus on it too seriously because the nerves creep in when they’re focused that much.”
The Hunters movement resulted in a penalty kick during the 44th minute in the second half.
Keegan Chastey didn’t miss on it and it was 2-0.
“It’s nice to get those,” Anderson said. “In most games, that’s a gimme goal. I’m not saying they always are, but most teams are going to put those home. The kid that scored it did miss one on his last attempt.
“He felt good about that one in.”
Chastey would score during the 50th minute to make it 3-0.
“Most of our starters were off, and the bench got some time,” Anderson said. “I had a JV kids playing up, so he got some quality time. The young ones did well. They held it, and did what they needed to do to finish it up.”
The Bluejackets did start to put some pressure on the Hunters late in the first half, but it was too little, too late.
“We had endurance on them at the end,” Edman said. “We wore them down, so we created four or five shots there. We almost crept back into the game. We have to develop that in the first half.”
Forer would finish with 24 saves. Demetri Regas had five stops for the Hunters.
DD 1 2 — 3
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DD, Xavier Decker (Keegan Chastey), 35th.
Second Half — 2. DD, Chastey, pk, 44th; 3. DD, Chastey (Owen Walczynski), 50th.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Demetri Regas 5; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 24.
Girls Ssoccer
Hermantown 8
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
HIBBING — The Hawks got the scoring started five minutes into the game when Brita Birkeland scored to put the Hawks in front 1-0. Two minutes later, Kennedy Lucia found the back of the net, and that was followed by a goal from Macy Sieger at the 12 minute mark to extend the Hawks’ lead to 3-0.
Brita Birkeland closed out the scoring in the first half with goals in the 15th minute and the 34 minute as Hermantown went into halftime with a 5-0 lead.
Hermantown extended their lead to 6-0 in the 46th minute as Birkeland scored her fourth goal of the match.
The Hawks added another goal in the 58th minute when Daylen Kallberg deposited the ball into the net. The final tally came in the 71st minute when Hermantown’s Grace Thornton scored to bring the score to 8-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s next match will be today when they travel to Duluth East for a 7:00 p.m., match against the Greyhounds.
HE 5 3 — 8
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. HE, Brita Birkeland, 5th. 2. HE, Kennedy Lucia, 7th. 3. HE, Macy Sieger, 12th. 4. HE, Brita Birkeland, 15th. 5. HE, Brita Birkeland, 34th.
Second Half — 6. HE, Brita Birkeland, 46th. 7. HE, Daylen Kallberg, 58th. 8. HE, Grace Thornton, 71st.
