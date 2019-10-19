CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School volleyball team wants to advance in the Section 7A playoffs, there’s one thing the Bluestreaks will have to do well — play defense.
That will be Chisholm’s key when they open Section 7A play Monday as the No. 4 seeded Bluestreaks take on No. 13 seeded Bigfork at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium, beginning at 7 p.m.
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske knows her team can go on the offensive, but her teams’ passing and serve receive will be instrumental in moving on.
“We have to have strong defense and get some good passes and some good digs,” Pioske said. “Overall, we did a good job with that, but we had a couple of games where we struggled with it. Overall, it’s been good.
“When we do make that pass, our hitters need to be consistent and put the ball away when we’re on offense.”
Pioske’s best passer this season has been libero Gabby Walters.
“She has really good aim, especially on serve receive,” Pioske said. “If she gets that ball, it’s going straight to Jordan (Chisholm setter Jordan Temple).”
Most of that attack will come from middle hitter Abby Thompson, who led the Bluestreaks in kills this season.
“She has to be hitting her angles a little bit better,” Pioske said. “She has a habit of hitting where she’s swinging, instead of changing direction. She can’t give away where she’s hitting the ball all of the time.”
If it’s not Thompson doing the hitting, then Tianna Brayton and Lola Huhta will have to pick up the slack. They will get their opportunities when Thompson is used as a decoy on some offensive sets.
“They have to be more consistent with their hitting,” Pioske said. “They’ve struggled with hitting it out or into the net, but when they’re on, they’re on. They can hit it well. With Abby in the middle, we try to run plays to distract the blockers, then we’ll set it to the outside, where we’ll have a single block.
“That’s when our outsides get most of their kills. She’s a good decoy because they’re always focused on her.”
Chisholm finished the regular season with a 14-6 mark, which is what Pioske was hoping for when everything started in August.
“It was a good season,” Pioske said. “The girls played hard, and they worked well together as a team. They got along well this year, and that helped out a lot. They’re a good group of girls.
“I was expecting them to have a good season. They’ve been playing well right now. We’ve had quite a bit of improvement, and we had a great practice Wednesday. They’re ready to start the playoffs, and see how far they can get.”
As far as the Huskies go, Bigfork finished with a 4-21 record.
“I know they’ve had a tough season,” Pioske said. “They lost a lot of players last year. They’ve struggled both offensively and defensively. Even so, we have to take it one-game-at-a-time. We have to go into it like it’s any other game.
“I have to keep reinforcing that. We have to treat it like it’s not going to be an easy one. It could be their last game of the season, or our last game of the season. They don’t want to lose, so they will work their hardest. We have to make sure we’re doing our best as well.”
Pioske will have one easy pre-game instruction for her team
“Just play hard and have some fun,” she said.
