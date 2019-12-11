HIBBING — It’s not often when two championship squads face off against each other, but that will be the case at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets, who are the defending Section 7AAA titlists, will be hosting Proctor, the defending Section 7AA champions, beginning at 7:15 p.m., today.
According to Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe, the Rails come into the contest with the same team they had last year.
“They didn’t lose anybody,” LaCoe said. “They were young. They’re coming into this game undefeated. They beat Superior, who we have on Tuesday. The next couple of games will be big tests for us.
“With Proctor, that will be a huge test. They have height. They have girls who can shoot the ball. They have girls that can play defense. They’re a good team. We’ll have to try and slow them down, and concentrate on the defensive end with them.”
The Bluejackets played some defense against Duluth East, limiting the Greyhounds to 12 points in the first half.
That will be a key component in this game, along with rebounding.
“They have some big girls in there that will give them second-chance points,” LaCoe said. “We had the rebounding edge against East, and we’ll have to continue that with Fanci (Williams) and Kourtney (Manning). The last couple of games, we’ve been getting rebounding from everybody.
“That’s what we’ve been stressing with our team. It just can’t come from Fanci, Kourtney and Madison (Lampton). The guards have to get in there, and they’ve been doing that the last couple games. That’s been nice to see.”
Hibbing is coming off an eight-point win over Duluth East in a game where the Bluejackets started off by shooting the ball well. That shooting tailed off later in the first half. Once Hibbing started getting aggressive, which was in the second half, the Bluejackets got to the free-throw line more, which helped.
“We had 22 points with about eight minutes left, then we went cold,” LaCoe said. “They tightened it up a little bit. We hit some shots at the beginning of the game, then in the second half, we were more aggressive.
“We shot four free throws in the first half. In the second half, we shot 19. We were more aggressive. That’s what we’ve been telling the girls. We can’t settle for outside shots all the time. That’s what we have to do against Proctor. We have to get to the free throw line, be aggressive, get them into foul trouble, make them play defense.”
Again, defense will be Hibbing’s key.
“They run the floor well,” LaCoe said. “They have some height. We have to have good post defense and transition defense against them.”
