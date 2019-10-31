Grand Rapids Herald-Review
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team got a taste of the state tournament last season and liked what it experienced.
So, the goal for the Warrior players who returned from last year’s team was to again make the state tournament this season. Now, with a 22-0 victory over Cromwell-Wrenshall (CW) in the semifinals last Saturday at Davidson Field in Deer River, the Warriors now advance to the Section 7A Football Tournament championship game against Braham.
Deer River head coach Brent Schimek said it feels good to get to the championship game and for his team to have a chance to get back to state for the second year in a row.
“One of the things the kids really wanted to do this season was to get another shot at state,” Schimek said. “They put themselves in a position to get that.”
Schimek said Saturday’s game against CW was a physical one, which he figured it would be. CW was undefeated entering the game although it had played a nine-man schedule during the regular season.
“They are a big and physical team and they really took it to us in the first half,” Schimek explained. “I think some turnovers on their part and us physically wearing them down was probably key to the game.”
Schimek praised the play of the Warrior defense, which was able to withstand a couple of Deer River turnovers to post a shutout in the contest.
Defensively for the Warriors, outside linebacker Trevor Michienzi finished with nine tackles while defensive end Logan David recorded three tackles for losses, recovered three fumbles and also had an interception. In total, the Deer River defense allowed just 129 yards of total offense.
Offensively, Deer River was led by Michienzi who gained 83 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown. David had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Blake Fox was 7-for-14 for 65 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In total, the Warriors gained 151 yards on the ground and 65 yards through the air.
Deer River will face Braham on Friday at 7:15 p.m. at the Esko Sports Complex in the Section 7A championship game. The Warriors enter with a 9-1 record with their only loss coming on the road to International Falls 36-14 in a non-section game on Sept. 6.
Deer River is currently on an eight game-winning streak and it has outscored its opponents 281 to 54 during the streak. Included in the winning streak was a 20-12 victory over Braham on Sept. 20.
Meanwhile, Braham is also 9-1 with its only loss coming at the hands of Deer River.
“Braham has won Section 7 maybe five times in the last eight or nine years and they have a very good program,” Schimek explained. “They have some good kids and good athletes coming out of there and the starting quarterback for UMD is one of their former quarterbacks.”
Schimek said it is a matter of preparation and adjustment for both teams after having played each other during the season.
“We have played each other every year for the last eight or nine years and we actually have met in the section final before several years ago,” Schimek explained. “We know each other very well.”
Schimek said that since the Warriors have plenty of playoff experience, he said his players should know what to expect and also know what the routine will be.
“Most except for the really young kids have been there before but Braham has too,” said Schimek. “So it is going to be a very good game. I think we have to keep doing what we have been doing most of the year and that is defensively just to be very physical and put our offense in good field position so we can keep the pressure on.
“Our defense has done that all year and it has been pretty dominant. Braham has a lot of weapons and it is going to be on turf so we don’t have to worry about the weather and the mud that we have so much the last several games.
“It’s going to come down to turnovers and being physical.”
