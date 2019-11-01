ESKO — The Deer River High School football team jumped out to an early lead and it went on to successfully defend its Section 7A championship with a dominating 36-0 victory over Braham in action Friday night at the Esko Sports Complex.
The Warrior running attack consisting of Trevor Michienzi and Austin Rasley proved to be too much for Braham to handle as they combined for 277 yards rushing. Michienzi rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries while Rasley had 70 yards and two touchdowns.
The Deer River defense, in posting the shutout, allowed just 17 yards on the ground to Braham.
After each team punted on their first possessions, the Warriors received good field position thanks to a nice punt return by Austin Rasley. Deer River, starting at the 50, wasted little time in getting into the end zone as Trevor Michienzi broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed but Deer River led 6-0 with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Bombers turned the ball over on downs at the Deer River 30 on their next possession, the Warrior offense struck again. Using a Michienzi 40-yard run to the Braham 11, Rasley finished off the drive with an 11-yard scoring run. Quarterback Blake Fox ran in the two-point conversion and Deer River had a 14-0 advantage.
Deer River stopped Braham on downs at its 10 on the Bombers’ next possession, and the Warriors then drove 90 yards for another touchdown. That come when Michienzi scooted into the end zone from two yards out and Deer River went into halftime with a 20-0 lead.
After forcing Braham to punt on its first possession of the second half, Deer River wasted little time in adding to its lead. The touchdown came when Rasley broke free on a 38-yard scoring jaunt. Logan David latched onto the two-point conversion pass from Fox and Deer River had a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Braham 0 0 0 0— 0
Deer River 14 6 8 8— 36
First Quarter
DR-Trevor Michienzi 26-yard run (Run failed)
DR-Austin Rasley 11-yard run (Blake Fox run)
Second Quarter
DR-Michienzi 2-yard run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
DR-Rasley 38-yard run (Logan David pass from Fox)
Fourth Quarter
DR-Michienzi 1-yard run (Rasley run)
