HIBBING — There had been a lot of shake up in the Hibbing High School boys cross country team back in the late 1970s on the coaching side of things.
There was coaching turnover in 1976 and 1977, then, beginning with the 1978 season, the Bluejackets finally settled on a coach, Milan Knezovich.
Once he was hired, things started to settle in, and Hibbing started to bloom.
The Bluejackets would make three-straight appearances in the State Class AA Meet with a team consisting of Leo Brisbois, Ron Brisbois, Scott DeMaris, Tim Wallenfelt, Steve Baratto, Angelo Fraboni, Paul Brandt, Mike Hall, Todd Scofield, Tom Thornton, Bob Brandt, Paul Brandt, Tony Jacobson and Todd Wallenfelt.
———
The glue that held everything together was Knezovich.
“It was an interesting situation,” Ron Brisbois said. “When we heard that Milan was going to become our coach, we wondered, ‘What in the world? What does a shot and disc coach and a basketball player know about cross country?’
“What Milan didn’t know, he educated himself about.”
One thing was perfectly clear from the outset, Knezovich was able to create team cohesiveness.
“We were a team on-and-off the course,” Ron said. “We hung out together. One of our most common ways to prep for large meets was to gather at the Fraboni house and have food, ping-pong tournaments, and cribbage tournaments.
“They had an old nickel-slot machine, so we would see who could win the most out of there. You had to give it all back.”
———
Wallenfelt also liked the way Knezovich handled the team.
“He was funny,” Wallenfelt said. “He wasn’t trying to be a buddy or a friend. He knew what he was doing. He was a good coach.”
Knezovich was a good coach because he listened to his athletes, especially in 1981.
“Ron, Steve and Scott, Coach Milan relied a lot on them to help shape the workouts,” Wallenfelt said. “He took their input on the way they were feeling, and the way the team was feeling.
“He would listen to their input to shape the workouts for the team. I hadn’t seen that before. He had such trust in what they were doing, and their judgement. He would collaborate with them. He was a supportive coach.”
In more ways than one.
“He was always quick with praise after a good race, and if you didn’t have a good race, he would be supportive,” Wallenfelt said. “We took that as a lesson learned, then we would roll into the next race.
“I enjoyed having him as a coach.”
———
Leo Brisbois knew it was going to take more than talent to be successful, and that included the bond and friendships this team formed.
“Everybody came up together,” Leo said. “We moved all of the way through as cohorts, some of us up to six years, but most four years. That’s what made this team special, that camaraderie.
“That contributed to the success. Everybody works hard for their family. That mutual support helps you move up, more than what you could have done by yourself.”
———
Everybody had their own distinct personalities.
“That contributed to the overall humor,” Leo said. “On our long runs, we were telling jokes the whole way. Everyone contributed. There wasn’t one team clown. Everyone was a clown.
“It was a unique group that was created by the fact we had been together from the seventh-grade to seniors.”
———
That bond helped Fraboni, who wasn’t a natural runner.
“We cared about the team,” Fraboni said. “They were more dedicated than I was. I was in a bunch of different sports. I was dancing and doing other things. I ran because of the friendships.
“I stopped running my senior year when the Brisbois and Scott were gone. They were the reason I was running.
They were good friends of mine. We were a family.”
———
That team had fun.
“We laughed about 80-percent of the time,” Ron said. “We worked hard, and we played hard. We all fell in love with Milan. I have these abiding memories of Milan in that gigantic Hibbing Bluejacket parka.”
Knezovich would take the team to Hull Rust-Mahoning Mine Pit to train.
“We’d jump a couple of gates, and we’d run there,” Ron said. “Milan would stand at the top of the hill. We’d go down about 600-meters, then climb about 200 feet. It was a big hill.
“Milan would be at the top singing songs to us. It was a lot of fun. We clicked with Milan.”
With the help of Denny Rice, and future cross country coach Dan Pullar, Hibbing started making a name for itself.
“Milan made himself smart, and he brought in his experience working with young athletes,” Leo said. “When Dan came in, he brought that technical experience. Between the two of them, they were an ideal balance for 78, 79 and beyond that.”
———
As runners, the unquestionable leaders of the team were the Brisbois brothers.
“The Brisbois family was the backbone of the cross country program,” DeMaris said. “They put the program on the map, so to speak. Leo went to state in the eighth grade. I was running track, but I was keeping up to date with what was going on.
“I had experienced some success there (in track), and it was the same people. We had a lot of competition for varsity spots. We were deep.”
———
DeMaris was no stranger to cross country.
His two older brothers ran, with Steve going to state in 1973. He had a younger brother and sister that ran, too, so he knew the rigors of the sport.
“You have to get mentally prepared,” DeMaris said. “I was dedicated to it. I would run races in my head the night before, then during warmups, many of us got into our own little world.
“When you push the body that hard for that long, you have to be ready to go. Every sport is challenging, but in this one, you go full bore for 20 minutes.”
———
Leo may have been the most talented runner, but his brother started gaining serious ground in the 10th-grade.
When asked, Ron said there was no sibling rivalry between him and Leo.
“Leo was the team leader,” Ron said. “He blossomed immediately as a runner on the state scene. I came to it a little slower. I was sort of on the edge in the eighth- and ninth-grades, but I cracked the varsity as a freshman.
“My most memorable and prideful moments were Leo’s senior year at regions in Grand Rapids. Leo was first and I came in second, a few strides behind. We beat all of those guys from Duluth, who were our big-time competition. That one-two finish was one of my better memories.”
———
Todd Wallenfelt joined the team as a sophomore. He was a star in track, but this was his first foray into cross country.
“For me, it was a whole initiation into cross-country life,” Wallenfelt said. “Frankly, I was kind of in awe because they were really, really good. They had solid runners. As a sophomore, you get nervous when you’re competing against juniors and seniors.”
He soon found out what a tight-knit group of runners he was joining.
“The camaraderie between the guys is something I’ll never forget,” Wallenfelt said. “The friendships I ended up gaining through cross country are some of the longstanding ones that I have.
“I can’t speak highly enough about them. They inspired me to work hard, so I could hang with them longer. It was a fun time to be there.”
———
On race days, Leo said everyone had their own little regimens to get ready for a race.
“For myself, my brother and my sister, on the way to a race we always had a little extra bowl of spaghetti or oatmeal to get some sugars into our system,” Leo said. “As a team, it’s all a part of that camaraderie. We had a lot of humor and pranks.
“Everybody was always having fun. We had to keep it light. That’s the key. You have to be ready to compete, but you can’t be too tense. If you’re not loose, you can’t get into a stride. If you’re too stressed, that can hinder your performance.”
As Leo said, it’s a balancing act.
“You need teammates and friends to support each other,” Leo said. “They’re a check valve for everyone before the gun goes off.”
———
The state meet that season was at the Bolstad Golf Course, which is a part of the University of Minnesota.
“Personally, I liked the idea of the meet being held in the capital city,” Ron said. “It was a lot of fun because coming down as a northern team, almost always all of the top teams in Class AA were all Metro teams.
“We came down feeling that rivalry, but I don’t know if they cared about us.”
———
During his sophomore season, Ron had a race at state that he would just soon forget.
“We had cold weather in Hibbing leading up to the state meet,” Ron said. “We were all prepared for it and ready to go for a forecast that was supposed to be cold.”
Instead, the temperature pushed 80 degrees on race day.
“I absolutely wilted,” Ron said. “I was in the last 10-percent of finishers, which was not at all where my region time would have predicted. That was a forgettable race. That was personally disappointing. I felt I let my team down, but I bounced back in 11th-grade.”
———
Wallenfelt had a similar experience in 1981.
“For me, it was the worst I ever ran,” Wallenfelt said. “I was wound up so tightly with nerves that I ended up finishing second to last. My older sister, Deb, was there with her young son.
“I came struggling in with one guy behind me. I could have turned around and given him a kiss because I wasn’t last.”
Now, Wallenfelt had to face his sister.
“She was in a tough position,” Wallenfelt said. “She tried to congratulate me, but I was so devastated. Regardless of what she said, I would have had a comment. Had she said, ‘Just think of all of the runners that didn’t make it to state.’
“I would have shot back, ‘Had they made it to state, they would have beaten me today.’ I had so much going on in my head. I basically locked up on the course.”
Wallenfelt could always count on his team for support.
“I couldn’t have run a worse race, but it wasn’t an issue,” Wallenfelt said. “They knew I was miserable afterward. They didn’t add to that misery. It makes it a little bit better.”
———
Fraboni did compete in three state meets, but he was disappointed in his showings.
“One year, I was coming off an injury, so at state, I never felt like I had a strong showing for the team,” Fraboni said. “I always felt like I let our team down at state. I didn’t run as strong as I could have. My times from region to state were different.
“My dedication wasn’t there like the other ones. I could have done better for the team, but it was exciting going to state. It was amazing.”
———
DeMaris will never forget those times at state.
“All three of those years were awesome,” DeMaris said. “My family didn’t travel a lot, so to go to the cities, stay in hotels, going out to eat with the team and running on a huge venue with the Metro teams, it was amazing to do that.”
———
That team made running more bearable for Fraboni.
“This was about being with the team,” Fraboni said. “I would have done anything for those guys. I think about it every once in a while, and I have fond memories of those times.
“I didn’t like running. It wasn’t one of the things I wanted to do, but I loved the Brisbois’ and DeMaris’s. They were great friends and great people.”
