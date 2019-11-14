MINNEAPOLIS — Sara Merfeld has been the diving coach for the Hibbing High School girls program for seven years, but she’s been with the program a lot longer than that.
She’s seen a lot of good divers come and go, and Maddy Clusiau is no exception to that rule.
Clusiau didn’t crack the top 16, nor did she make the first cut at the State Class A Diving Preliminaries held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center Thursday, but the Bluejacket junior did something that no other Hibbing diver has done.
In her first five dives, Clusiau’s point total exceeded that of any other Hibbing diver in recent history.
She finished with a 130.40, placing 26th out of 32 divers, just missing the first cut by 14 points.
“She kept her nerves about her, and had one of the best finishes we’ve had,” Merfeld said. “She kept calm and focused. A couple of her dives were OK for her, then she did a double and crushed it.
“I’ve seen a lot of divers and diving teams, but she’s one of our finest. She did an excellent job. Next year, it’s going to be a fun trip with her.”
According to Merfeld, Clusiau wasn’t in the best shape mentally or physically before the meet started.
“She started out shaky,” Merfeld said. “She was score and achy, probably from the bus ride, but she got it together after some intense warmup. She was struggling, but once she got her feet under he, the floodgates opened, and so came the points.
“I’ve never seen her not focused. She knows what her job is, and she does it.”
Clusiau was a little distraught after her final dive, but once she and Merfeld started looking over the scores, she brightened up instantly.
“I thought she looked bummed at first, but she was OK with it, especially when she looked at her scores,” Merfeld said. “She was only 14 points out of 20th, which isn’t that big of a leap.
“If you take out the seniors next year (eight of them), she has some room to move up. We’re looking forward to next year, but now, we’re looking forward to watching some swimming today.”
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano couldn’t have been more pleased with Clusiau’s performance.
“I’m proud of Maddy and how she held it together,” Veneziano said. “For her first time at state, she was composed, and she did a good job.”
Mesabi East’s Kailey Fossell is sitting in third place. The finals will be Saturday.
