Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Last season, the Chisholm High School volleyball team finished 5-16, with a young team.
This season, the Bluestreaks are one year older, one year stronger and they have enough experience to turn that 2018 campaign around.
Chisholm gets to start that turnaround today when it travels to Eveleth-Gilbert for a 7 p.m., contest against the Golden Bears.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske, who is in her fourth season as Chisholm coach, only has one senior starter on the team, so she will be relying on juniors, sophomores and a freshman.
“With the seniors we have, I’m looking for leadership out of them,” Pioske said. “We have a couple that are doing well hitting from the outside. I will be looking for more hitting out of them this year.”
One of the juniors on the team is Abby Thompson.
“She is coming back stronger, and her hitting is much better,” Pioske said. “She should be a threat offensively.”
Defensively, libero Kaija Gams should strengthen the Bluestreaks’ back line.
“She has been all over the floor digging balls, diving and doing an excellent job,” Pioske said.
The quarterback of the team, setter Jordan Temple, is only a sophomore, but Pioske is putting a lot of weight on her shoulders.
“She has attended many camps this summer, and that’s shown in her setting,” Pioske said. “It’s a 100-percent better than last year. She’ll be extremely important. The setter runs your offense. She has to be smart.
“It helps that she’s a straight-A student. She’s also court smart. She understands things. She catches on to plays. She has those plays memorized. That’s half the battle right there.”
The other two juniors are Megan Danielson and Emma DuChamp.
“She (Danielson) will be playing right side, and I’m looking for her to do a good job blocking for us,” Pioske said. “Her key role is blocking. Emma will be playing the middle for us. This is new to her, but she’s doing well adjusting from playing on the outside last year.
“She’s constantly pushing herself to run a fast-tempo offense.”
The freshman is Ava Silvistrini.
“She’s an outside hitter with a lot of power,” Pioske said. “She’s hitting both cross court and line as a freshman. She has a bright future ahead of her.”
With that lineup, Pioske likes how things are shaping up as Chisholm begins a new season.
“We should have a good, all-around hitting team,” she said. “We can rely on quite a few hitters and not just Abby. Consistency has been a key. We’re doing much better this year in keeping the ball in play.
“Defensively, I’m hoping to get a few more blocks. We have more height in the front row, and the addition of Kaija, that should strengthen our defense. We should definitely have a stronger season. We have everybody back. They’re a year older and a year stronger. We should be at least above .500.”
