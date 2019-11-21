Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School girls basketball coach Pam Pioske figured her team would shoot better this season, but for game No. 1, the Bluestreaks were spot on from the field.
Chisholm made an array of shots, from in close, from mid-range and from the 3-point line en route 72-56 victory over Bigfork Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Katie Pearson, Jordan Temple and Tresa Baumgard led the way with 21, 21 and 10 points, respectively.
“Our shooting is definitely better,” Pioske said. “There were a few shots that I was disappointed with, missing a layup or easy shot. Katie came alive tonight. She did well with her shooting.
“That’s the key, really. No matter what type of offense you run, if you can’t hit your shots, it’s going to be a tough game.”
The Huskies found that out the hard way.
After taking a 12-8 lead, Chisholm went on to outscore Bigfork 31-19 to lead 39-31 at the half.
“We shot the ball well to begin with,” Bigfork coach Greg Powell said. “You’re not going to make 100-percent of your shots, but we give up too many easy ones. Our weakside rebounding was big on us.
“They ran that little short corner, and our inexperience showed through again.”
As many shots as Chisholm made, that wasn’t the case in the first six or seven minutes of the game.
“I thought the girls played well,” Pioske said. “You could tell at the beginning that there were a lot of jitters, Hannah (Kne), especially. I was expecting a lot more out of her. She’s been shooting well in practice, but she is only a ninth-grader.
“Lola (Huhta), you could tell that she was nervous as well. That will come with age. They ran their fastbreak well tonight. I was concerned as to how we would do against some of the teams that had older girls because we’re so young. I’m happy with how they performed.”
That fastbreak led to numerous baskets, and the Bluestreaks were also tough on the boards, getting some easy offensive putbacks.
“We got them with our speed,” Pioske said. “I wasn’t sure how we would match up with our speed, being so young, but we did out-run them tonight. They have a couple of good players, and they hit a lot of threes against us.
“They’re still good 3-point shooters, but it was our speed that got them in the long run.”
Powell did say that Chisholm was faster, but his teams’ lack of experience came into play big time.
“I don’t know if that (speed) affected us too much, but we didn’t play smart,” Powell said. “We can’t let people go underneath the basket and play up at halfcourt. You don’t have to be fast.
“You can be as fast as you want, but you still can’t cover that. We have to be smarter. We had a lot of inexperience. A lot of things happened too fast for some of the kids. Turnovers. Easy baskets. A lot of things we should get better at with experience.”
The Huskies were led by Natalie Haley with 20 points, followed by Aurora Watson with 18.
BHS 31 25 — 56
CHS 39 33 — 72
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 6, Natalie Haley 20, Matayah Simonson 2, Aurora Watson 18, Hannah Hastings 2, Samantha Lambrecht 5
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 21, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 2, Jordan Temple 21, Amanda Bjoromt 6, Taylor Yaroscak 3, Tresa Baumgard 10.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 20; Chisholm 26; Fouled Out: Grover, Kne, Bjortomt; Free Throws: Bigfork 17-32; Chisholm 13-20; 3-pointers: Grover, Haley, Watson 4, Anderson, Yaroscak, Temple 3.
Hibbing 64
Greenway 40
COLERAINE — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team got a win in their first game of the season as they defeated the Greenway Raiders 64-40 Thursday at the Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.