Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team just snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Bigfork Friday.
Now, the Bluestreaks will try to begin a winning streak today when it travels to Cherry to take on the Tigers in a 7:15 p.m., contest.
According to Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming, even during that losing skid, the Bluesteaks are starting to come together as a team.
“We’ve moving the ball on offense and that has been nice,” Fleming said. “We’re being a little more unselfish, and we’re getting better shots, too.”
How did that light go on in the teams’ head?
“Part of it was they were watching Jude (Sundquist) to see what he was going to do,” Fleming said. “Now, they’re starting to see the floor a little more. More experience. Just having those guys get on the floor and experience the whole thing.”
Fleming hasn’t been afraid of playing some of his younger players, giving them that experience.
“They’re doing alright,” Fleming said. “I have Noah (Sundquist) and my son, Sean, has seen some of the floor, too. I’m getting those guys some experience, two to three minutes here and there.
“It’s only going to help us in the future.”
That future right now consists of a Tigers team that’s 6-7 on the year, but they’re a team that has the same makeup as the Bluestreaks.
“I’m concerned about their speed,” Fleming said. “They’re athletic, and they get up-and-down the court. It’s going to be a great game because we have the same thing. I think we’ll match up well.
“It’ll be interesting to see how they defend us, so I’m looking forward to that and playing that chess match once it happens.”
Fleming wants to see if Cherry coach Jordan Christianson will play mainly man-to-man or zone.
“It’ll be interesting to see if they man us up,” Fleming said. “With Jude, they don’t have height at the guard position to do that. Maybe they will try to zone us up a little bit, or maybe ¾-court pressure us a little bit to see how we handled it.
“It’ll be fun.”
Of course, Fleming has to find a way to slow down Matthew Welch, Isaac Asuma and Gavin Constantine, who are three players that could pose some problems for Chisholm.
Fleming believes Bryce Warner might be able to contain Asuma.
“Bryce has experience at the varsity level and now that he’s getting a little more comfortable, he’s a good defender,” Fleming said. “Putting him on Asuma will be a good matchup for us.”
Fleming knows that the Tigers will be a handful to play.
“They’re young, and they’re doing well against certain teams,” Fleming said. “They’re playing similar to us. On any given night, you never know who’s going to come out and play.
“It’ll be interesting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.