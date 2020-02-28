Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — It’s been quite awhile since a Chisholm High School girls basketball team has advanced into the quarterfinal round of the Section 7A Tournament, but that dry spell has come to an end.
That’s because the Bluestreaks will be taking on Ely today, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest in Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
It’s a whole-new experience for Chisholm, but Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske knows this team is up for the challenge.
“They’re ready for today,” Pioske said. “They’re pumped up and excited. They’re thrilled about the season they’ve had, so they have a lot of confidence going into today’s game.”
That game is against a Timberwolves’ squad that is the No. 4 seed in the tourney. Chisholm is the No. 5 seed,
Pioske knows her team has to put together a strong game to advance into the semifinals.
“We have to make sure we play smart defense, and we have to change our defense if we need to,” she said. “It’s going to be a tough game for us.”
That defense will have to stop Brielle Kallberg, but one Ely player will be missing, Ericka Mattson, who is out with an injury.
“They’ve got some good players,” Pioske said. “For Ericka, that’s bad for her, but maybe good for us. Brielle is a very-good player. She likes to attack the rim a lot. She likes to drive, so we have to play good defense and key in on her.
“They’re probably going to use their other post a little more since they don’t have Ericka.”
Chisholm will have to shoot the ball well, something it did in the first half of the North Woods game, but not too well in the second half.
“We fell off in that second half,” Pioske said. “Our shooting percentage dropped, so we were fortunate enough that we shot well in the first half, and held on in the second.”
Any kind of dry spell could spell doom for the Bluestreaks.
“If we miss too many shots and don’t stop the ball on the other end of the floor, that will hurt us quite a bit,” Pioske said. “It will be detrimental. Our defense has been doing well, but even if you stop the ball every time and you can’t go down and score yourself, it’s going to be a tough game to play.”
Pioske will only have a few words of advice for her team before they take the court.
“I’ll tell them to be smart and push the ball up the court,” she said. “We have to utilize our speed. I also want them to have fun, and winning is the most fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.