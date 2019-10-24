Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School volleyball team wants to advance to the 7A semifinals, one roadblock stands in their way — Greenway.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske knows her team has its work cut out for them when they take on the Raiders in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 7 p.m., at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine.
Chisholm has already beaten Hill City and Deer River, but this match is going to be a lot different from those against the Hornets and Warriors.
“It’s going to be a completely-different match,” Pioske said. “Greenway has a good team, both defensively and offensively. They don’t make many errors. We have to make sure we’re at the top of our game if we want to beat them today.”
What makes Greenway so tough?
“They have quite a few hitters that do a great job of hitting,” Pioske said. “They have strength and consistency. They can move the ball around to different hitters.”
Which puts some pressure on Chisholm’s defense.
“Blocking-wise, we might struggle more than usual,” Pioske said. “Greenway tends to have more height than we do. A lot of times they can hit over the top of our blockers. The biggest thing is adjusting our defense to what type of hitters they have.
“We’ll change up our defense because they attack the ball every time, rather than tipping.”
If the Bluestreaks want to change that up, then putting up a wall at the net is of vital importance, and that might not even be enough to take the Raiders off of their game.
“There we are again, sometimes their hitters hit over the top of our blockers,” Pioske said.
Greenway does own a 3-0 win over Chisholm this season, but the Bluestreaks, and Pioske, learned a lot from that match.
“I know that we need to have a stronger digging team defensively,” Pioske said. “If I recall, we struggled with our digs and passes. If you’re not on with those, you can’t set up your offense and return it.
“When we do get the dig, we have to set the ball up, so we can set up an offense. You don’t want to be scrambling all of the time. Having a good dig is critical.”
At least Chisholm is going into this contest on a high note.
“We played much better in our last game,” Pioske said. “We got more of our momentum back. We worked together better than we did in our first game.”
