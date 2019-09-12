Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — When Abby Thompson is hitting, the Bluestreaks are hard to stop.
The Bluestreak sophomore was on her game during the first two sets against Hill City, and Chisholm took a quick 2-0 lead.
After that, Thompson’s production went down in game three, but fortunately for the Bluestreaks, she picked it back up in game four and led Chisholm to a 3-1, 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17 victory over the Hornets Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
How dominating was Thompson in the first two games?
“Our passing wasn’t there tonight, but they let one girl in their head,” Hill City coach Jesse Ahonen said. “That was it. I’m disappointed in how we played. I wanted to match my sophomore, Ava Klennert, up with her.
“It took her awhile to get her down pat. In the third game, she got the hang of it, and shut her down a few times. We had her tipping,”
Game one did belong to Thompson, as she collected five will and one block then in game two, she had four kills and two blocks.
“We played well during games one and two,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “We had the momentum, and some good hits. We were limiting our errors, which was the biggest key.”
The Hornets needed to rally, and they did in game three taking a big, early lead, 17-8, but the Bluestreaks battled back to make it a one-point game, 20-19.
Hill City was fortunate to hang on for the win.
“I told them that we had to battle,” Ahonen said. “If they wanted it, they had to fight for it. It wasn’t going to be given to us. They fought for every point. No. 12 got into their heads, and we had to keep pushing.”
That’s when Pioske noticed something about Thompson’s play.
“She didn’t hit as hard in games three and four,” Pioske said. “She was hitting softer and starting to tip too much again. She starts to do that when the team is making too many errors, then in her mind, she’s making too many errors.
“That’s not the case with her. She needs to keep hitting the ball all of the time because she has that consistency.”
Thompson did come back later in game four to salt the set and match for Chisholm.
“The biggest thing was getting the girls to understand that they still needed to hit the ball, but they have to make sure they have it in control at all times,” Pioske said. “They did do better in terms of the offense in game four.
“We missed way too many serves, so we were giving them points there. Otherwise, we got our momentum back and our rhythm back to pull out the win.”
The Hornets didn’t have anything left in game four.
“We put our everything into that third game, then we thought we had it again,” Ahonen said. “We didn’t. It’s such a mind game.”
Thompson did get 19 kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Jordan Temple had five kills, 40 assists and 10 digs,
Emma DuChamp had seven kills, 11 digs and six aces and Megan Danielson had seven kills.
Girls Tennis
Virginia 7
Hibbing 0
VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils only gave up two games in singles as they swept the Bluejackets Thursday at Quad City Tennis Center.
Anna Seitz, Ava Warren, Mary Skorich and Megan KIngston all had singles wins for Virginia.
Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundren, Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss and Sydney Cope-Robinson and Abby Moore had the doubles wins.
“We competed hard, but they’re just too talented for us right now,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It’s not for a lack of effort. Everybody played in a position that was too high for them. Everybody was out of position, and things happen quickly.
“We couldn’t close out points.”
Virginia 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Anna Seitz, V, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Ava Warren, V, def. Megan Bussey, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Mary Skorich, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Megan KIngston, V,d ef. Julia Gherardi, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jacie Smith-Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Allie Bussey-Claire Rewertz, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Jayda Westerbur-Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Jada Wentland, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Sydney Cope-Robinson-Abby Moore, V, def. Alayna Miller-Maggie Zieske, 6-1, 6-1.
Volleyball
Laporte 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
NASHWAUK — The Wildcats took down the Spartans in four games, 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 Thursday on the road.
Hermantown 3
Hibbing 0
HERMANTOWN — The Hawks swept the Bluejackets at home Thursday, winning 25-9, 25-15, 25-10.
Hibbing got 11 digs from Justyne Orazem, 10 from Kylee Huusko and nine from Bella Scaia. Bethany Carlson had 12 assists. Haley Hawkinson had five kills, and getting three each were Orazem and Bailey Broker.
Hawkinson and Broker each had two blocks.
Cross Country
EVELETH — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team placed fifth at the Eveleth Lions Invitational held Thursday at the Eveleth Golf Course.
Cloquet won the meet with 22 points, followed by Duluth Denfeld with 70, Duluth East 71, Superior 110, then the Bluejackets with 128. Hermantown had 152.
Zach Rusich placed ninth in 18:44, followed by Noah Anderson in 26th (20:05), Jeremiah Wentland 38th (20:39), Ashton Balaksi 31st (20:52), Ethan Roy 32nd (20:53), John Larrabee 36th (21:05) and Langston Nash 37th (21:19).
In the girls race, Hibbing placed third with 61 points. Cloquet won it with 47, followed by Duluth East with 52. Hermantown had 70 and Superior 128.
Aune Boben finished seventh in 21:52, followed by Reese Aune in eighth (21:55), Mattison Johnson 13th (22:16), Jorie Anderson 14th (22:23), Addison Hess 19th (23:26), Jocelyn Strukel 23rd (24:17) and Miriam Milani 27th (25:06).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.