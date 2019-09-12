Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Going into their first game of the season, Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani knew that Braham was going to be a tough team to beat.
That turned out to be true as the Bombers came away with a 49-6 victory.
The Bluestreaks did hang tough through most of the first quarter, but an injury to quarterback Bryce Warner kind of derailed Milani’s plans.
With that loss behind it, Chisholm has regrouped, and the Bluestreaks are now ready for game No. 2 as Hinckley-Finlayson comes to Memorial Field for a 7 p.m., contest today.
Jude Sundquist took over the signal-calling duties after Warner went out, but Warner could return against the Jaguars.
“He re-injured his ankle from a scrimmage we had earlier in the year,” Milani said. “We were already down a few scores, but that didn’t help. Right now, based on practice, he (Warner) will start today, but we had Jude taking reps with the first team if Bryce is unable to go moving forward.”
Milani did give Sundquist a lot of credit for taking over the team in that moment of need, but he likes the way Warner handles the team when he’s in the lineup.
“Having Bryce there helps tremendously,” Milani said. “He has that experience, he knows the offense well and he studies the playbook. Just having him in there has a calming effect on the guys in the huddle.”
Milani and his coaching staff did have to do some fine tuning with the offense, especially the running game.
“We’ve added some new looks to, hopefully, get our running game going this week,” Milani said. “We had some nice runs later in the game. We had some nice holes, but at other times, not so much.
“Being more consistent is the key.”
After looking at the Hinckley-Finlayson’s defense, Milani believes his team can get that running game going.
“Their ends are spread out wide,” Milani said. “If we do what we’ve been working on effectively with our offensive line, they have a great opportunity to make some big holes, get a good push, then let our backs create some space and make some big plays.”
The Bluestreaks’ defense will have to deal with a Jaguars’ offense that runs out of the shotgun, with single or two backs and an H-back that motions behind the line of scrimmage.
“They throw at times, but they do a lot of runs being that H-back,” Milani said. “Most of their passes are out of play-action. It’s about our defense sticking to our assignments, communicating and understanding where that motion is going.
“That’s where they could be running the ball. Our defensive backs have to do their job and attack when they’re running to the outside.”
Milani is looking forward to his teams’ first home game of the season.
Chisholm is starting a Quarterback Club, so there will be a tailgating party beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the field.
“I’m excited about it,” Milani said. “Our booster club is holding that fundraiser, and we’ve sold some presale tickets. We should have a good crowd, which should help the boys get their first win.”
