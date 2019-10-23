Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — On Monday, the Chisholm High School volleyball team won their first-round matchup of the Section 7A volleyball tournament, winning three straight sets against Bigfork.
Even though the Bluestreaks won the match, they started a little tentative.
That was not the case Wednesday as Chisholm asserted its will from the start of the game against the Deer River, winning that Section 7A second-round contest 3-0, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-15 on Bob McDonald court in the Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm started strong by scoring the first six points of the match.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske was proud of how her team started the match.
“They were ready to play going into this match,” Pioske said. “They had some carryover from the Bigfork game, and they were ready for this one.”
The Bluestreaks kept up their dominance through the first set by only allowing nine points and winning the set by 16.
Chisholm appeared poised to make quick work of the second set by starting out with a 6-1 lead, but the Warriors weren’t going to surrender quietly.
Deer River took advantage of a couple Chisholm errors, and the Warriors capitalized by taking a 9-8 lead, forcing Pioske to take a timeout.
“We made too many errors, and when we start making unforced errors our momentum starts to drop,” Pioske said. “We just had to regroup.”
Pioske reminded her players of what they are capable of doing during the timeout.
“It was reminding them how good of a team they are, and how far they’ve come this year,” she said.
The message worked as the Bluestreaks came back from the timeout with some renewed energy.
They powered through the early mistakes and traded points with Deer River until Chisholm found itself with a 15-13 lead. From there, Chisholm only allowed three more points to the Warriors as they took the second set by nine.
“They pulled themselves together in the second half of the game to get the win,” Pioske said.
In the third set, Chisholm wasn’t going to give an inch to Deer River, scoring six straight points to start the set, and never looking back as they finished the set and match with a 25-9 win.
Abby Thompson recorded 14 kills, 12 digs, three blocks, three assists and one ace serve. Jordan Temple finished the game with 26 set assists and three digs. Tiahna Brayton also had six kills and 11 digs.
