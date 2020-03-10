GRAND RAPIDS — There was no preparation time for Wade Chiodo when he was named the boys hockey coach at Grand Rapids High School just days before practice was to begin.
While he had lived in Grand Rapids for a couple of years and was coaching youth hockey in the community, he didn’t really keep tabs on the varsity team. So, when he conducted his first practice in October, it was a matter of Chiodo and his players getting familiar with each other. The team won its first three games under its new coach, then lost four straight. After a 2-0 loss followed by a 1-0 setback to Hill-Murray, the eventual Class AA state champions, on Jan. 25, the Thunderhawks’ record stood at 10-7-1.
This, Chiodo said, was when changes were made and those changes were evident as Grand Rapids closed out its regular season with seven consecutive wins. While the Thunderhawks went on to lose in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament, state hockey coaches were aware of just what a remarkable job Chiodo had done in making his team a state tournament contender despite the adversity he had to endure.
And, Chiodo was recognized for his coaching job during the weekend when he was awarded the John Mariucci Award for being the top Class AA coach in the state of Minnesota. It was the second time he has been presented the award as he was also the recipient of the 2015 Class AA award while coaching at Bemidji High School.
“It is an honor, obviously, receiving the award,” said Chiodo. “I am just proud of the fact that every kid I had in our program bought into what we were doing. That’s what gave us a successful season in a sense of what we accomplished as a group.
“The award – to me – is about the team and about the players coming to the rink every single day, buying in and working hard. My job as a coach is to guide them. I was super proud of the kids and I really think that they need to get recognized as well as a group.”
Since 1983, this award has been given to the high school coach of the year as selected by the state’s hockey coaches. The award is given in memory of the great John Mariucci, who was a legend in Minnesota hockey and one of Minnesota’s greatest sports figures.
A native of Eveleth, John played for the Chicago Blackhawks at a time when very few Americans were able to play in the National Hockey League. He later coached the University of Minnesota hockey team for many years, and the hockey arena on the University campus bears his name. John was a lifelong promoter and supporter of the Minnesota hockey player and remained so until his death in 1987. Winners of this award are listed in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
Entering the scene so late, Chiodo – who coached a decade at Bemidji – admitted he really didn’t know what to expect. However, he knew the Grand Rapids program had a rich tradition of success and did things the right way.
“For me, it was learning as we went, understanding what the culture is about, understanding what the tradition is about, understanding how the community is 100 percent behind hockey,” he explained. “The community loves hockey and it is a fabric of the community. So it was one of those things that I didn’t know until I was actually involved and I tell you, I enjoyed every single minute of it and it was a lot of fun.”
Chiodo said after the loss to Moorhead on Jan. 23, the coaching staff made almost a total change in the style of hockey that was planned for the team for the remainder of the season.
“I was trying to get ready for the playoffs and all the kids bought in,” Chiodo explained. “They understood exactly what their role was on the team and we made a good run. We obviously did not finish the way we wanted to and that’s going to happen.
“It is something that we have to learn from and we have to grow from. We have to be prepared next year so when the spotlight is on us we are ready to go to make it happen and be successful at the end of the year.”
Following are previous winners of the award:
1983 Larry Ross International Falls
1984 Jerry Peterson Bloomington Kennedy
1985 Larry Ross International Falls
1986 Tom Osiecki Burnsville
1987 Bob Gernander Greenway
1988 Bill Olson Hibbing
1989 Bill Vuckonich Duluth Denfeld
1990 Lyn Ellingson Grand Rapids
1991 Jeff Whisler Hill-Murray
1992 Terry Cullen Moorhead
1993 Tom Saterdalen Bloomington Jefferson
1994 AA Russ Welch South St. Paul
1994 A Shawn Anderson Farmington
1995 AA Earnest “Bucky” Kendig St. Paul Johnson
1995 AA Steve “Moose” Younghans St. Paul Johnson
1995 A Todd Grina Hutchinson
1996 AA Bart Larson Edina
1996 A Cary Eades Warroad
1997 AA Mark DeCenzo Hibbing
1997 A George Nemanich Red Wing
1998 AA Bruce Olson Roseau
1998 A Bruce Plante Hermantown
1999 AA Bruce Olson Roseau
1999 A Mike Guzzo Silver Bay
2000 AA Steve Larson Blaine
2000 A Sheldon Weston Sauk Rapids
2001 AA Bruce Johnson Robbinsdale Armstrong
2001 A Jay Ness Rochester Lourdes
2002 AA Tom Saterdalen Bloomington Jefferson
2002 A George Nemanich Red Wing
2003 AA Steve Sertich Roseville
2003 A Chris Lonke New Prague
2004 AA Erik Aus Centennial
2004 A Todd Weisjahn Orono
2005 AA John Humphreys Tartan
2005 A Keith Hendrickson Virginia
2006 AA Bruce Laroque Grand Rapids
2006 A Bruce Plante Hermantown
2007 AA Wes Bolin Woodbury
2007 A Bruce Plante Hermantown
2008 AA Curt Giles Edina
2008 A Ken Essay Mankato West
2009 AA Jeff Poeschl Mahtomedi
2009 A Lee Smith Eden Prairie
2010 AA Jerry Hayes Apple Valley
2010 A Kevin Smalley Duluth Denfeld
2011 AA Tim Sager White Bear Lake
2011 A Mark DeCenzo Hibbing/Chisholm
2011 A Bruce Plante Hermantown
2012 AA Ken Pauly Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2012 A Bruce Plante Hermantown
2013 AA Mike Randolph Duluth East
2013 A Kevin Smalley Duluth Denfeld
2014 AA Mike Taylor Eagan
2014 A Derrick Brown Luverne
2015 AA Wade Chiodo Bemidji
2015 A Tom Benson Spring Lake Park
2016 AA Pat O’Leary Wayzata
2016 A Chris Olson Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
2017 AA Dave Esse Cloquet
2017 A Steve “Moose” Younghans St. Paul Johnson
2018 AA Jeremiah Johnson St. Michael/Albertville
2018 A Grant Clafton Greenway
2019 AA Mark Manney Andover
2019 A Jeff Poeschl Mahtomedi
2020 AA Wade Chiodo Grand Rapids
2020 A Jay Hardwick Warroad
