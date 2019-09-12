Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — Even in a 48-20 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl last week, Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh learned that his team can move the ball against good teams.
Now, the Tigers must shore some things up on the defensive side of the ball.
That’s exactly what Marsh and his coaching staff have been working on this week as Cherry prepares to take on Cook County, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School football field today.
Marsh was impressed with his offense against the Rangers’ defense.
“I was happy with that aspect of our offense, but we had some things to clean up on the defensive side of the ball,” Marsh said. “We’ve focused on that a lot and got those fixed.”
Marsh said the Tigers had some trouble with the Mountain Iron-Buhl’s zone blocking.
“We had a few breakdowns with our guys in the box not doing their jobs,” he said. “Hopefully, we have that straightened out, so we’re looking forward to today.”
Cherry will be taking on a Vikings’ team that is 0-2 so far, losing to Ogilvie 36-8 and Carlton/Wrenshall 20-0.
Cook County is usually an annual power, so Marsh isn’t taking that record for granted.
“They are good year in, year out,” Marsh said. “They might be 0-2, but they’ve played two good teams, so they’re a good 0-2 teams. They will be hungry. They’re always well coached. They have a good athlete at quarterback, and a couple of good ends.
“They’re only a couple of big plays away from being on the other side of the score last week. They will be a tough test.”
As far as the Vikings’ offense goes, Marsh doesn’t expect them to use zone blocking. He does know that Cook County is effective at the speed option.
“They still do that well,” Marsh said. “They also like to put the ball in the air a lot. They have a couple quality ends, and one back that they will try to get the ball down the field.”
That means the Tigers’ defense will have to be solid in the defensive backfield.
“Some of our breakdowns defensively, some were mental breakdowns, so we’ve worked on that. We’ve worked on our secondary a lot this week, and the guys in the box controlling their gaps. We got pressure last week, but guys were going right by us because we weren’t controlling our gaps. We got that cleaned up this week.”
Marsh knew this part of the Tigers’ schedule was no cake walk.
“The front half of our schedule is the toughest part,” he said. “Cook County is good. Silver Bay, I expect them to be solid. The next couple of weeks are important games for us.
“It’s about everybody doing their jobs. They have to do their jobs as a player, and trust that the next guy down the line is doing his job. If everybody does that, we’ll be in good shape.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.