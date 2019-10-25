Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — When the Cherry High School football team got back into action this season, the goal was to play as deep into the season as possible.
The Tigers have delivered on that goal as they will be taking on Silver Bay in a Section 7 Nine-man semifinal contest, beginning at 2 p.m., today in Silver Bay.
According to Cherry coach Jason Marsh, getting this extra time in on the field has been icing on the cake in the teams first year back in five seasons.
“Everybody is excited and having fun,” Marsh said. “At this time of the year, the kids want to keep playing football. We’ll do our best to extend our season as long as possible.”
Cherry has a simple formula for success.
“I’ve said it all along that we don’t have superstars, but everybody does their job and contributes,” Marsh said “That’s when you become successful. Last week, we had four different players score touchdowns. I want a lot of guys contributing.”
“Throughout the year, the kids have improved a lot. In the last few weeks, they’ve been playing with more consistency both offensively and defensively. That has been helpful.”
As for the Mariners, the two teams met on Sept. 20, with Silver Bay coming away with a 15-0 victory. It was only 3-0 at the half.
“We had a lot of mistakes and miscues,” Marsh said. “We couldn’t get any footing on the offensive side of the ball. If we play better on offense, we’ll be a different team today.”
What contributed to that offensive trouble?
“A lot of things,” Marsh said. “The field conditions, and on offense, we shot ourselves in the foot one too many times. If we limit our mistakes, we should be able to move the ball.”
How will Marsh go about doing that?
“Our base plays, our base sets, we run a fair amount of misdirection,” he said. ‘A lot of this stuff we’ve ran for three or four weeks, so it should work well. We hope it works well today.
“We’ve been executing well the last few weeks. If we do that, we should be OK, but it’s going to be a tough game. Silver Bay is a tough team.”
According to Marsh, the Mariners are a power team on both sides of the ball.
“They will bring eight guys into the box, and on offense, they will pound the ball at you over and over again,” Marsh said. “There are times when they will sneak somebody out for a screen. They have a good running game, with one of the better athletes in conference.
“They also have a couple good-sized linemen. They’re a tough team.”
To contain that running game, Cherry must stay at home and fill those gaps on the line of scrimmage.
“It’s about doing their job, controlling the gaps,” Marsh said. “We have to fill those in, and we can’t get beat on the cutback. It’s knowing our assignments, and executing those assignments.”
With a lot of the area teams out of the playoff picture, at least the Tigers are still feeling the excitement of playoff football.
“Anytime you’re playing football in late October or November, you have to consider yourself fortunate,” Marsh said. “We’re just glad to still be playing.”
