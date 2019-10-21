Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — Cherry HIgh School football coach Jason Marsh knew he didn’t have a team full of superstars.
He knew that not one individual would carry the Tigers in their first year back in varsity competition in five years.
Instead, Marsh had a team of more-than-capable athletes, which resulted in a 5-3 regular-season record, and a No. 3 seed in the Section 7 nine-man playoffs.
Now, Cherry will experience its first playoff since its return to action when they host Ely in a 7 p.m., Section 7 nine-man contest at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Field today.
That kind of mentality has been a recipe for success for Cherry.
“It’s been great,” Marsh said. “It’s been a big part of our identity. We haven’t had to rely on anybody, and we certainly don’t want to rely on anybody. We want everyone to contribute.
“All 26 of our players are contributing to what’s going on. For the most part, we’ve had that.”
That aside, the Tigers are thrilled to be back in postseason play.
“They’re excited,” Marsh said. “It’s been a lot of years since Cherry has had a winning season. It was nice to finish with a winning record. Everybody is ready for the second season.
“The kids fought hard in that last game. It was an ugly win, but there’s an old saying, ‘An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.’ They fought hard, but there’s some things we need to clean up before playoffs.”
One of those areas is on the offensive side of the ball.
“We had too many miscues in the red zone,” Marsh said. “We stalled out twice. We have to finish off drives. We moved the ball well, but we have to finish off drives.”
Cherry didn’t have a problem finishing off drives in its first meeting with the Timberwolves. The Tigers scored on six-of-their-seven possessions in a 50-22 victory.
What kind of adjustments will Marsh and his coaching staff have to make in this meeting?
“At this point of the season, we know them, and they know us,” Marsh said. “There’s a lot of film out there, but I expect Ely to throw in some new wrinkles. The most important thing for us is to play our game, and focus on our game plan.
“We have to take care of the things we can control. It’s hard to beat a team twice. They will make adjustments. At this point of the season, it’s who executes and who plays with more intensity will win. If we don’t execute, we will have problems.”
How Cherry handles its first postseason appearance in at least five years, maybe longer, will be a key to how well the Tigers do in the game. The last time a Cherry team won a playoff game was around 2009.
“We want that excitement and intensity,” Marsh said. “What we’ve talked about all year is the mindset that everything is important, but nothing is special. We don’t want them to build that up in their minds that it’s so special that they can’t perform.
“We’re going to stick with that. If the kids do that, we’ll be OK.”
