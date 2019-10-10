Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — Last week, the Cherry High School football team ran into a more physical, bigger and stronger South Ridge team, and it showed on the scoreboard as the Panthers won 28-0.
So this week, Tiger coach Jason Marsh and his coaching staff went back to the basics to prepare to take on Ely in a 7 p.m., contest at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Field.
Cherry is 3-3 this season, but it took a beating last week against South Ridge.
“We got pushed around,” Marsh said. “We figured that. They’re a good team. They have a shot at coming out of that section to make it to state. They have a good team down there.”
Marsh said he liked the way his defense played, but offensively, that’s where they went back to the basics.
“We worked on cleaning up our blocks, and making sure that everybody knows their assignments,” Marsh said. “We have to run the ball because the weather may dictate that, so we worked more on our offense this week.
“The defense wasn’t the issue. We gave them a short field two times, and good teams take advantage of that. We’re trying to get things straightened out on offense, and hopefully, the guys respond.”
The Timberwolves come into this game with a 1-5 record, but Marsh isn’t buying into that mark.
“They’re a better team than their record indicates,” he said. “They’ve played some good team this year. They have a tough schedule. They’re going to be a much-better team than their record shows.
“I know it’s going to be a dogfight. Who controls the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, will be the team that comes out on top.”
What is Marsh expecting to see Ely do on offense?
Anything is possible.
“They do a few things, like us,” Marsh said. “Some of their sets are similar. Some of their plays are similar. The one thing I’ve seen on film is they try to do some creative things, so we’re preparing for that.
“Again, it’s going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage.”
How does a team prepare for some trick plays?
“The biggest thing is knowing our assignment,” Marsh said. “It’s know gap reads and staying at home. They’ve been known to run some goofy things on 2-point conversions. We have to line up where we’re supposed to be on the line and do our jobs.
“If we do that, we should be OK.”
The Tigers come into the game with a 3-3 mark. If Cherry wants some home field advantage for the playoffs, this is one of those games it needs to win.
“This is an important game for playoffs,” Marsh said. “We certainly want to have a home playoff game, so we need to win this to do that. A this point of the year, everybody knows what everybody is going to do.
“We have to start getting to the point where we’re not making mistakes. We have to be sharp on both sides of the ball. It comes down to being injury free and executing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.