Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — It was only one, but the Cherry High School football team made it look easy with a 50-6 trouncing of Lake of the Woods.
Tiger coach Jason Marsh knows it won’t be that easy again as Cherry takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl in a 7 p.m., contest in Mountain Iron. The game will be a home game for the Tigers, whose field is torn up due to construction.
As far as game one is concerned, Cherry handled it with aplomb.
“I liked the way the kids managed their nerves,” Marsh said. “It was their first varsity game. The offense moved the ball, and we got a lot of kids involved. We’re not a team of superstars.
“We’re hard-working kids. We spread the ball around, and everybody did their job.”
But to put up 50 points in their first game in five years?
“You never know at this level,” Marsh said. “We did play a full eight-game junior varsity schedule, and in some of those games, we put up a lot of points. This is a big step up, but when everybody does their job…
“We’ve got a lot of kids that buy into it and do their jobs. We were able to move the ball.”
Again, Marsh knows it’s not going to get any easier as the schedule wears on.
“We’re facing a much-better team than last week,” Marsh said. “They’re much faster. We’ve taken a look at them on film, and we’ve tried to make the adjustments defensively.
“We’ve put in a few wrinkles offensive to have an advantage.”
Marsh said the Rangers use a spread offense, with three guys wide.
“They run the ball well, but they spread you out and look for the seams,” he said. “They have good athletes. We’re going to have to make sure our kids are doing their jobs and filling their roles.
“If we get out of position, they can make you pay for it.”
The Tigers’ linemen and linebackers will be put to the test against the Rangers.
“Our guys in the box are going to be huge in this game,” Marsh said. “Because they spread things out, there’s more pressure on our cornerbacks. We’ll need all nine guys on the ball.”
How can Cherry attack Mountain Iron-Buhl’s defense?
“That’s still a bit of a question mark,” Marsh said. “They have a quicker defense than we saw last week. It’ll be important to make our blocks, communicate and stay on our blocks.
“They have a few guys with good speed. We have to be able to neutralize that. We have to block well. We’re improving on offense, but we have to be able to handle their speed on defense. If we do that, we can do well.”
It’s only week two, but it’s an important game for Cherry.
“They’re a much-better team, absolutely,” Marsh said. “It’s a big test for us early. They’re no longer in our conference, but it is a section game. It’s an important early test for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.